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Zacks Research Upgrades Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Strong-Buy

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Stratasys logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Stratasys from “hold” to “strong buy.” MarketBeat’s broader analyst consensus remains “moderate buy,” with an average price target of $12.33.
  • Stratasys shares opened at $7.95, down 1.4%, with a market capitalization of approximately $685 million. The stock has traded between $7.34 and $12.81 over the past year.
  • The company slightly exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting an adjusted loss of $0.01 per share versus estimates of $0.02 and revenue of $132.7 million, though revenue declined 2.5% year over year and profitability remained negative.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Stratasys from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSYS

Stratasys Trading Down 1.4%

Stratasys stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.91. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 21.00%.The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Stratasys's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Stratasys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1,071.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys, Inc is a global leader in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and materials for rapid prototyping and production. Founded in 1989 by Scott and Lisa Crump, the company pioneered fused deposition modeling (FDM) and has since expanded its capabilities to include PolyJet, stereolithography and metal deposition systems. Stratasys serves a broad array of customers, from small design studios to major industrial manufacturers, enabling accelerated product development and on-demand part production.

The company's product line encompasses both desktop and industrial-grade 3D printers, dedicated support materials and proprietary software designed to streamline the digital manufacturing workflow.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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