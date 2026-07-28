Zacks Research Weighs in on Nucor's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Nucor in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $5.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.80. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nucor's current full-year earnings is $17.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor's Q2 2028 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Nucor from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $227.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Nucor from $200.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.31.

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Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $247.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.91. Nucor has a 1-year low of $131.32 and a 1-year high of $270.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.33 and a 200-day moving average of $204.98.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Randy J. Spicer sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,614,750. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total value of $2,729,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,294,187.90. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 82,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,963,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nucor's payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Key Headlines Impacting Nucor

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Nucor posted adjusted earnings of $4.84 per diluted share, above the $4.46 analyst consensus, while net sales of $10.40 billion surpassed estimates of $10.15 billion. Headline earnings were $5.04 per share, including a $0.20-per-share non-cash benefit. Nucor Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

Nucor posted adjusted earnings of $4.84 per diluted share, above the $4.46 analyst consensus, while net sales of $10.40 billion surpassed estimates of $10.15 billion. Headline earnings were $5.04 per share, including a $0.20-per-share non-cash benefit. Positive Sentiment: Results improved sharply from both comparison periods. Net earnings rose to $1.16 billion from $743 million in the first quarter and $603 million a year earlier. Nucor attributed the sequential improvement primarily to higher average selling prices and increased volumes in its steel mills segment. Nucor Q2 earnings rise to $1.16 billion on $10.40 billion sales

Net earnings rose to $1.16 billion from $743 million in the first quarter and $603 million a year earlier. Nucor attributed the sequential improvement primarily to higher average selling prices and increased volumes in its steel mills segment. Positive Sentiment: Management expects further year-over-year improvement. Nucor forecast higher consolidated reported earnings in the third quarter, providing investors with a favorable near-term outlook. The company also returned approximately $479 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases and repurchased 1.53 million shares during the quarter. Nucor Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

Nucor forecast higher consolidated reported earnings in the third quarter, providing investors with a favorable near-term outlook. The company also returned approximately $479 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases and repurchased 1.53 million shares during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Nucor ended the quarter with $2.69 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, supporting financial flexibility and continued shareholder returns. EBITDA was $2.02 billion.

Nucor ended the quarter with $2.69 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, supporting financial flexibility and continued shareholder returns. EBITDA was $2.02 billion. Negative Sentiment: The earnings beat may have been largely anticipated. Nucor shares have traded near their 52-week high and above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the stock carries a P/E ratio of about 24.5. That elevated valuation may limit additional upside unless steel prices, volumes, and third-quarter results continue to outperform expectations.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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