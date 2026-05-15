Zacks Research Weighs in on O-I Glass' Q2 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O-I Glass in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass' current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass' FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OI. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 price target on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered O-I Glass from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.50.

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O-I Glass Price Performance

OI stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.O-I Glass's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $1,526,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $18,496,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 91.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 172,773 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 82,619 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 22.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 803,029 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 145,170 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O-I Glass

In other news, SVP Randolph L. Burns purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 133,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,246.24. This represents a 8.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams purchased 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $25,076.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 235,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,132,789.12. This trade represents a 1.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting O-I Glass

Here are the key news stories impacting O-I Glass this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered its Q1 2028 EPS estimate for O-I Glass to $0.55 from $0.63 and kept a Strong Sell rating, reinforcing a cautious outlook. O-I Glass stock page

Zacks Research lowered its Q1 2028 EPS estimate for O-I Glass to $0.55 from $0.63 and kept a Strong Sell rating, reinforcing a cautious outlook. Negative Sentiment: The firm also reduced its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $0.38 from $0.47, signaling softer earnings expectations farther out. O-I Glass stock page

The firm also reduced its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $0.38 from $0.47, signaling softer earnings expectations farther out. Negative Sentiment: Additional downward revisions hit Q3 2027 ($0.58 from $0.66), Q2 2027 ($0.46 from $0.58), Q1 2027 ($0.35 from $0.38), and Q3 2026 ($0.53 from $0.62), collectively pointing to weaker anticipated earnings momentum. O-I Glass stock page

Additional downward revisions hit Q3 2027 ($0.58 from $0.66), Q2 2027 ($0.46 from $0.58), Q1 2027 ($0.35 from $0.38), and Q3 2026 ($0.53 from $0.62), collectively pointing to weaker anticipated earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts modestly raised Q4 2026 EPS to $0.35 from $0.34, a small positive offset that does little to change the broader bearish tone. O-I Glass stock page

Analysts modestly raised Q4 2026 EPS to $0.35 from $0.34, a small positive offset that does little to change the broader bearish tone. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity surged, with traders buying 2,354 call contracts versus an average of 75, which may reflect speculative interest but not necessarily fundamental improvement. O-I Glass stock page

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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