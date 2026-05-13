Zacks Research Weighs in on Pentair's Q3 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Pentair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Pentair's current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair's FY2026 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.83 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PNR. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.86.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE PNR opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.47. Pentair has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Pentair's dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $670,207.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,289.12. This represents a 18.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,737 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $459,480,000 after acquiring an additional 137,980 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,484,915 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $366,787,000 after acquiring an additional 647,162 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,414,386 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $355,574,000 after acquiring an additional 101,650 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,236,826 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $358,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,944 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,638,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $274,810,000 after acquiring an additional 305,166 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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