Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zai Lab from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

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Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 24.32% and a negative net margin of 39.29%.The company had revenue of $99.61 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,122,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,553,556.34. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lis sold 7,040 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $127,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,437 shares in the company, valued at $912,405.33. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,096. Insiders own 4.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Zai Lab stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,396 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Zai Lab were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company's stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd NASDAQ: ZLAB is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Zai Lab operates R&D centers in Asia and the United States and maintains commercial offices across Greater China, North America, Europe and Australia. The company's end-to-end platform encompasses discovery biology, translational development, clinical research and global supply chain management.

The company's marketed portfolio is anchored by Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), a next-generation Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for several B-cell malignancies.

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