Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Posts Earnings Results

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Zalando had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.89%.

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Zalando Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.09. Zalando has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZLNDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank cut Zalando from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Zalando to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZLNDY

Key Stories Impacting Zalando

Here are the key news stories impacting Zalando this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zalando described another quarter of profitable growth and said it is accelerating its B2B expansion while continuing to invest in artificial-intelligence initiatives. These efforts could support longer-term revenue diversification and operating efficiency. Zalando Q2 business update

Zalando described another quarter of profitable growth and said it is accelerating its B2B expansion while continuing to invest in artificial-intelligence initiatives. These efforts could support longer-term revenue diversification and operating efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: Management expects 2026 growth to come in at the lower end of its previously stated range and narrowed its full-year profit outlook. While this provides greater guidance clarity, it signals a less favorable operating trajectory than investors had expected. Zalando narrows profit outlook

Management expects 2026 growth to come in at the lower end of its previously stated range and narrowed its full-year profit outlook. While this provides greater guidance clarity, it signals a less favorable operating trajectory than investors had expected. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings missed consensus estimates: Zalando reported $0.17 in EPS versus an expected $0.29. The weak earnings print, combined with the reduced outlook, increases concerns about near-term demand, margins and the pace of recovery. Zalando Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Second-quarter earnings missed consensus estimates: Zalando reported $0.17 in EPS versus an expected $0.29. The weak earnings print, combined with the reduced outlook, increases concerns about near-term demand, margins and the pace of recovery. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage characterized the quarter as soft and reported a sharp selloff in Zalando shares. The reaction suggests investors had been pricing in stronger growth, leaving the stock vulnerable when management lowered expectations. Zalando shares slide after weak quarter

About Zalando

Zalando SE is a leading European online fashion and lifestyle platform, headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Established in 2008 by Robert Gentz and David Schneider, the company has built a marketplace that connects consumers with a broad selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products. Trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ZLNDY, Zalando caters to style-conscious shoppers seeking both well-known international brands and emerging designers through its digital storefront.

Since its inception, Zalando has pursued rapid expansion across Europe, launching operations in key markets including Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the Nordics.

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