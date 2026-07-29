Zalando (ZLNDY) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY - Get Free Report) is expected to release its resultson Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Zalando to announce earnings of $0.2881 per share and revenue of $3.9743 billion for the quarter.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Zalando had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.89%.The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. On average, analysts expect Zalando to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Zalando Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Zalando stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,322. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 1.51. Zalando has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZLNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank cut Zalando from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Zalando to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZLNDY

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE is a leading European online fashion and lifestyle platform, headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Established in 2008 by Robert Gentz and David Schneider, the company has built a marketplace that connects consumers with a broad selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products. Trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ZLNDY, Zalando caters to style-conscious shoppers seeking both well-known international brands and emerging designers through its digital storefront.

Since its inception, Zalando has pursued rapid expansion across Europe, launching operations in key markets including Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the Nordics.

Further Reading

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