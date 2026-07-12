Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZLDPF. Wolfe Research cut Zealand Pharma A/S from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

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Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

Zealand Pharma A/S stock remained flat at $44.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 28 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178. The company has a quick ratio of 37.17, a current ratio of 37.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $83.12. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.50. Zealand Pharma A/S had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 68.82%.The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, design and development of peptide‐based therapeutics. Utilizing proprietary peptide engineering platforms, the company focuses on metabolic and endocrine disorders, including diabetes and rare gastrointestinal diseases. Zealand employs a rational design approach to optimize stability, selectivity and dosing profiles of its candidates, aiming to improve patient outcomes where current treatment options are limited.

Among the most advanced assets in Zealand's pipeline is dasiglucagon, a stable glucagon analog designed for the emergency treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

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