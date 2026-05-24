Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $309.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $34,177.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,583,262.77. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,154 shares of company stock worth $784,866. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 190,110 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,031 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $60,849,000 after purchasing an additional 54,222 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 238,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 623,965 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $130,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 5.5%

ZBRA stock opened at $255.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.62. The business's fifty day moving average price is $223.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.36. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.05 and a fifty-two week high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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