Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $274.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Northcoast Research cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $272.52 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.05 and a 1-year high of $352.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business's 50-day moving average price is $246.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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