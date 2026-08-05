Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $345.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target indicates a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Zebra Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.73.

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Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $368.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $199.05 and a twelve month high of $369.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.86.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.99. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 20.750-21.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Zebra Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Zebra Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 20.4% year over year to $1.557 billion, exceeding the $1.50 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS of $6.35 substantially surpassed expectations of roughly $4.35-$4.36 and increased from $3.61 a year ago. Zebra Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 20.4% year over year to $1.557 billion, exceeding the $1.50 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS of $6.35 substantially surpassed expectations of roughly $4.35-$4.36 and increased from $3.61 a year ago. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 guidance to $20.75-$21.25 in EPS and $6.2-$6.3 billion in revenue, above analyst expectations of $17.87 EPS and $6.1 billion in sales. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $4.70-$4.90 also exceeds the $4.38 consensus. ZBRA Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Sales Growth, Outlook Raised

Management raised fiscal 2026 guidance to $20.75-$21.25 in EPS and $6.2-$6.3 billion in revenue, above analyst expectations of $17.87 EPS and $6.1 billion in sales. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $4.70-$4.90 also exceeds the $4.38 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Beyond the headline beat, organic sales grew 9.2%, while broad-based demand and acquisitions supported growth. Reports indicate demand is running ahead of available supply, potentially supporting pricing power, margins and free cash flow. Zebra Changed Its Stripes: The $460 Stampede Is Just Beginning

Beyond the headline beat, organic sales grew 9.2%, while broad-based demand and acquisitions supported growth. Reports indicate demand is running ahead of available supply, potentially supporting pricing power, margins and free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call and improved outlook have strengthened the company’s growth narrative, particularly around frontline automation, AI-enabled products and machine vision. Investors will likely watch whether supply can keep pace with demand and whether the raised targets are sustained.

The earnings call and improved outlook have strengthened the company’s growth narrative, particularly around frontline automation, AI-enabled products and machine vision. Investors will likely watch whether supply can keep pace with demand and whether the raised targets are sustained. Negative Sentiment: After the rally, ZBRA trades near its 52-week high with a reported P/E ratio of approximately 44.6, leaving the stock more sensitive to any earnings, demand or guidance disappointment.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Further Reading

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