Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.2857.

ZBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zenas BioPharma from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Zenas BioPharma from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Zenas BioPharma from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Research raised Zenas BioPharma from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

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Zenas BioPharma Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:ZBIO opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. Zenas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.96. The company's fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zenas BioPharma will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zenas BioPharma

In related news, CEO Leon O. Moulder, Jr. purchased 60,000 shares of Zenas BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,144.64. This trade represents a 162.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zenas BioPharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 34.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zenas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zenas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

About Zenas BioPharma

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

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