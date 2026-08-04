Zenas BioPharma (ZBIO) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Zenas BioPharma to announce earnings of ($1.12) per share and revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zenas BioPharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Zenas BioPharma Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Zenas BioPharma stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.50. 131,253 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,232. Zenas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zenas BioPharma from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zenas BioPharma from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Zenas BioPharma from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.29.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Leon O. Moulder, Jr. bought 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,012,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,636,144.64. This represents a 162.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zenas BioPharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 3.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zenas BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

About Zenas BioPharma

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

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