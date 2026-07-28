Zeta Global (ZETA) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $420.6150 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Zeta Global Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:ZETA traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. 1,395,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,732,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company's 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZETA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zeta Global from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Zeta Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zeta Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zeta Global news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $149,175.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,461.50. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.74% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 106,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $205,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

Further Reading

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