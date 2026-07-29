Zevia PBC (ZVIA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $44.2070 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.97 million. On average, analysts expect Zevia PBC to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Zevia PBC Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

Insider Transactions at Zevia PBC

In other news, major shareholder De Depot Et Placement D. Caisse sold 2,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $4,085,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,400,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,660,813.20. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVIA. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 2,460.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,518 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zevia PBC

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a Public Benefit Corporation that produces zero-calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Founded in 2007, the company went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in March 2021. Zevia's mission centers on offering healthier drink alternatives by using stevia leaf extract and other plant-based ingredients rather than sugar or artificial sweeteners.

The company's product portfolio spans multiple categories, including carbonated sodas, sparkling water, energy drinks, mixers and flavored teas.

Further Reading

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