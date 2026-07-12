Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.29.

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Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZVRA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,624. Zevra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.96 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 101.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 617.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company's stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

Further Reading

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