Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.2381.

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Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 152.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.04. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $90.22. The firm's 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $56.54.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.17 million. Zillow Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,364 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $125,241.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,429,071.35. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,361 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $235,615.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,466. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 45,549 shares of company stock worth $1,889,232 over the last ninety days. 29.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the technology company's stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 110.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,999 shares of the technology company's stock worth $19,456,000 after acquiring an additional 152,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 87,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,093 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the technology company's stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Zillow Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zillow highlighted survey results showing most prospective home sellers want broad public exposure rather than private listing networks. The company said 85% of soon-to-be sellers are more likely to hire an agent who can pre-market to the broadest online audience, reinforcing Zillow’s core pitch that open-market listings benefit sellers. Article Title

Zillow highlighted survey results showing most prospective home sellers want broad public exposure rather than private listing networks. The company said 85% of soon-to-be sellers are more likely to hire an agent who can pre-market to the broadest online audience, reinforcing Zillow’s core pitch that open-market listings benefit sellers. Positive Sentiment: Zillow also emphasized its data showing sellers lose money in same-agent dual agency deals and off-MLS listings, a message that could support demand for Zillow’s public-listing ecosystem and advertising tools. Article Title

Zillow also emphasized its data showing sellers lose money in same-agent dual agency deals and off-MLS listings, a message that could support demand for Zillow’s public-listing ecosystem and advertising tools. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan/other analyst commentary pointed to a lower price target for Zillow Group, suggesting Wall Street expectations have softened and may be limiting upside sentiment. Article Title

JPMorgan/other analyst commentary pointed to a lower price target for Zillow Group, suggesting Wall Street expectations have softened and may be limiting upside sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Zillow insiders, including the CEO, COO, CTO, CAO, general counsel, and another executive, sold shares this week. The company said the sales were mainly to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards and some were made under a 10b5-1 plan, but the cluster of insider selling can still create a bearish overhang for investors. Article Title

Multiple Zillow insiders, including the CEO, COO, CTO, CAO, general counsel, and another executive, sold shares this week. The company said the sales were mainly to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards and some were made under a 10b5-1 plan, but the cluster of insider selling can still create a bearish overhang for investors. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm said it is investigating potential securities claims against Zillow, adding legal uncertainty that may be a headwind for the stock. Article Title

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group NASDAQ: ZG is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow's core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

Further Reading

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