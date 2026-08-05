Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.470-8.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.5 billion.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down from $98.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $83.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:ZBH opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $89.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $79.12 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.470-8.590 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet's payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,022.64. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,896 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 129.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 93.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,785 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 37,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company's stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Zimmer Biomet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zimmer Biomet wasn't on the list.

While Zimmer Biomet currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here