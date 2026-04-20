Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 18.19%.

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Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.05. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,205,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,690. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business's fifty day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 15,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $1,019,868.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,710,269.30. This represents a 27.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Derek Steward sold 769 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $46,493.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $865,001.22. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,581 shares of company stock worth $3,498,774. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,211 shares of the bank's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,404 shares of the bank's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,555 shares of the bank's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the bank's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company's commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

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