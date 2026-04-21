Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the bank's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock's previous close.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Brean Capital started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 18.19%.The company had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $853.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

In other Zions Bancorporation, N.A. news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 28,980 shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,772,127.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 82,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,029,587.50. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,317,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,771,611.79. This trade represents a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 55,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,774 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 6.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,041,063 shares of the bank's stock worth $115,483,000 after buying an additional 122,815 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,848 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 52,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,763 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Here are the key news stories impacting Zions Bancorporation, N.A. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and solid profitability — Zions reported net earnings of $232M, or $1.56 EPS, topping consensus and showing year-over-year improvement; return on equity (13.7%) and net margin (~18.2%) look healthy. PR News Release

Earnings beat and solid profitability — Zions reported net earnings of $232M, or $1.56 EPS, topping consensus and showing year-over-year improvement; return on equity (13.7%) and net margin (~18.2%) look healthy. Positive Sentiment: Funding-cost and asset-mix tailwinds — Management cited lower funding costs and an improved interest‑earning asset mix as drivers of higher net interest margin and profit growth. This helps margin sustainability if trends continue. WSJ Article

Funding-cost and asset-mix tailwinds — Management cited lower funding costs and an improved interest‑earning asset mix as drivers of higher net interest margin and profit growth. This helps margin sustainability if trends continue. Positive Sentiment: Underwriting and credit quality highlighted as strengths — analyst writeups and the earnings call note that loan underwriting remained disciplined and asset quality held up, which reduces headline risk for the bank. Seeking Alpha: Underwriting Analysis Earnings Call Transcript

Underwriting and credit quality highlighted as strengths — analyst writeups and the earnings call note that loan underwriting remained disciplined and asset quality held up, which reduces headline risk for the bank. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst outlook and materials — Street models appear constructive (background consensus ~6.25 EPS for the year); the company posted an investor slide deck and call transcript for deeper review. These items provide context but are not immediate catalysts. Slide Deck

Analyst outlook and materials — Street models appear constructive (background consensus ~6.25 EPS for the year); the company posted an investor slide deck and call transcript for deeper review. These items provide context but are not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed consensus — total revenue was $849M vs. a consensus near $853.7M, a small miss that could cap upside until top-line momentum is clearer. Zacks: Key Metrics

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company's commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

Further Reading

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