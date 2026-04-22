Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the bank's stock. DA Davidson's price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.77% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.61.

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Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm's 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $66.18.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $853.73 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 14.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $424,958.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,215,712.80. This represents a 25.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,635.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,317,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,771,611.79. The trade was a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,581 shares of company stock worth $3,498,774. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company's stock.

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Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company's commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

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