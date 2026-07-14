ZJK Industrial (NASDAQ:ZJK) Shares Up 6.3% - Time to Buy?

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 26,278 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 25,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ZJK Industrial from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZJK

ZJK Industrial Stock Up 6.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19.

ZJK Industrial (NASDAQ:ZJK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZJK Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ZJK Industrial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ZJK Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZJK Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZJK Industrial by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZJK Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About ZJK Industrial

ZJK Industrial Co Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts products applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers. ZJK Industrial Co Ltd. is based in Shenzhen, China.

Further Reading

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