ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Citizens Jmp

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market underperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price target indicates a potential downside of 58.61% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTM. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $8.33.

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ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTM opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.94%.The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 76,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $451,238.64. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $209,694.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 139,795 shares in the company, valued at $820,596.65. This trade represents a 20.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 44,727 shares of company stock worth $262,834 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company's stock.

More ZoomInfo Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting ZoomInfo Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: ZoomInfo beat Q1 2026 estimates, reporting $0.28 EPS versus the $0.18 consensus and revenue of $310.2 million , with revenue up 1.5% year over year. Article Title

ZoomInfo beat Q1 2026 estimates, reporting versus the $0.18 consensus and revenue of , with revenue up 1.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised its full-year EPS outlook to $1.10-$1.12 , above prior expectations, suggesting management sees better profitability ahead. Article Title

The company also raised its full-year EPS outlook to , above prior expectations, suggesting management sees better profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest appears to be building, with unusual options activity showing a sharp increase in call buying ahead of the earnings release. Article Title

Investor interest appears to be building, with unusual options activity showing a sharp increase in call buying ahead of the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary suggests ZoomInfo is shifting toward a more intelligence-driven and consumption-based model, which could improve long-term positioning but may take time to show results. Article Title

Market commentary suggests ZoomInfo is shifting toward a more intelligence-driven and consumption-based model, which could improve long-term positioning but may take time to show results. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, ZoomInfo lowered revenue expectations, guiding FY 2026 revenue to about $1.185 billion-$1.205 billion and Q2 revenue to $300 million-$303 million , both below analyst expectations. Article Title

Despite the earnings beat, ZoomInfo lowered revenue expectations, guiding FY 2026 revenue to about and Q2 revenue to , both below analyst expectations. Negative Sentiment: The company said it will reduce its workforce by about 20% as part of a restructuring pivot, which signals cost pressure and slower growth expectations. Article Title

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

Further Reading

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