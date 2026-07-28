Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells 503 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.12, for a total value of $74,001.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,090,473.76. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kevin Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Kevin Rubin sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $372,660.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Kevin Rubin sold 1,686 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $213,160.98.

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Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.63. 2,382,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,072. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.63 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.04 and a 200 day moving average of $155.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.89, a PEG ratio of 84.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Thirty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $214.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 89.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the period. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company's stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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