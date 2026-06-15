Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Liliana Gil Valletta Sells 540 Shares

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ - Get Free Report) Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $10,065.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,120.96. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Liliana Gil Valletta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Liliana Gil Valletta sold 1,319 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $24,810.39.

On Thursday, June 11th, Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,841 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,287.62.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Liliana Gil Valletta sold 300 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $5,823.00.

Zumiez Price Performance

Zumiez stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.36. 222,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,076. The firm has a market cap of $309.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $31.70.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Zumiez had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.230--0.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and footwear maker to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 163.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 426,130 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 264,643 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,139 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 16.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,498 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 67,469 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 264,312 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 103,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,639 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zumiez from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Zumiez from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zumiez

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc NASDAQ: ZUMZ is a specialty retailer offering apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods targeted at the action-sports lifestyle market. With a focus on skateboarding, snowboarding, BMX and streetwear, the company stocks a mix of leading third-party brands—such as Vans, Nike SB, DC Shoes and The North Face—alongside proprietary private-label merchandise. In addition to traditional fashion items, Zumiez stores carry hardware and equipment tailored to board sports, supporting both amateur and enthusiast consumers.

Originally founded in 1978 in Seattle, Washington, by Tom Campion, Gary Haakenson and Steve Brosvik, Zumiez opened its first branded retail location in 1988.

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