Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

ZURA has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Zura Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Zura Bio alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZURA

Zura Bio Price Performance

Shares of ZURA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. 1,254,579 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,975. The company has a market cap of $484.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of -0.03. Zura Bio has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zura Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZURA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Zura Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation protein bioconjugates for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Leveraging a proprietary platform for site-specific incorporation of non-canonical amino acids, the company aims to create highly targeted conjugates that improve drug delivery, enhance imaging contrast, and reduce off-target toxicity. Zura Bio’s technology is designed to streamline the manufacturing process by enabling precise attachment of payloads—such as cytotoxic drugs or imaging agents—to protein scaffolds without affecting their native structure or function.

The company’s research and development activities center on expanding its platform across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zura Bio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zura Bio wasn't on the list.

While Zura Bio currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here