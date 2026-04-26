Zymeworks Highlights Royalty-Fueled Pivot at Bloom Burton, Eyes Multibillion-Dollar Ziihera

Zymeworks NASDAQ: ZYME used a presentation at the Bloom Burton conference to outline how the company is repositioning itself around its first approved product and a growing stream of royalty and milestone revenue, while continuing to invest in internal research and development across antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and multispecific antibodies.

The speaker, who noted it was the first time in five years they were presenting at an investor conference with Zymeworks’ stock “above where it was five years ago,” framed the update against what they described as improving sentiment in biotech, including increased M&A activity and renewed investor credit for innovation in the sector.

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Royalties shift the company’s financial strategy

The presenter said Zymeworks now has “our first approved drug,” providing a revenue source that supports a new operating model. While the company does not have its own commercial organization, the speaker characterized partner-led sales revenue as “durable, long-term, and very substantial,” enabling Zymeworks to think about operating as a “self-funded entity” rather than relying on equity issuance to fund development.

They added that the company recently completed a financing with Royalty Pharma, describing it as borrowing against future cash flows in order to invest in “R&D, acquisitions, and returning capital back to shareholders.” The presenter said the company was “well-funded,” citing $271 million (and noting that figure does not include $250 million in royalty proceeds), and argued that the discussion has shifted from cash runway to capital allocation.

“We don’t have a capital problem, we have a capital allocation problem,” the speaker said, describing a goal to build shareholder value by balancing internal innovation with disciplined spending and new ways to deploy cash flow.

Zanidatamab as the foundation for a new model

The strategic pivot is centered on zanidatamab, marketed as Ziihera, which the presenter said was invented at Zymeworks and advanced into Phase 3 before being partnered with Jazz Pharmaceuticals and BeOne (formerly BeiGene). The speaker emphasized that the partnership structure preserved what they called a “really considerable share” of future royalties and milestones.

Looking back, the presenter said Zymeworks viewed zanidatamab in 2022 as a potential “billion-dollar compound,” but argued expectations have risen. They said it is “above consensus beyond that now,” and added, “We think zanidatamab’s going to be a multi-billion-dollar seller.” They attributed that view to clinical data and potential applicability in additional settings, and they emphasized what they see as differentiation in the HER2 landscape, stating that “Zani’s the only one” among HER2 bispecific antibodies currently on the market or in development.

The speaker also said the expected durability of the royalty stream supports a long planning horizon, describing cash flows as lasting “at least out to 2039, if not further.” With that base, they said Zymeworks aims to operate as a “positive revenue company” with “growing revenue over a long-term,” translating that into profitability while still investing in R&D.

Pipeline focus and AACR updates

On the R&D side, the presenter said Zymeworks maintains a “very full pipeline” of ADCs and multi-specific antibodies. They noted that, beyond zanidatamab, the company’s pipeline assets are “unpartnered,” which they said provides “a lot of optionality” for future partnerships while keeping potential upside unencumbered.

At the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) meeting, the speaker said Zymeworks had seven presentations focused largely on its ADC platform. They highlighted an oral presentation scheduled for the same day on ZW191, an ADC targeted in ovarian cancer tumors, and said a press release would accompany the data.

They also spent time discussing what they described as next-generation ADC concepts, including payloads designed to deliver pan-RAS inhibitors. The presenter said the company had explored multiple payload directions—such as different toxins, bispecifics, and protein degraders—before choosing to test whether small-molecule inhibitors could be more effective when delivered via an ADC construct.

They characterized the approach as early-stage but said the goal is to pursue activity with improved tolerability that could enable combination regimens. “We think an ADC construct could deliver same or better activity, but with better tolerability,” the speaker said, positioning the work as complementary to emerging monotherapy advances in the broader RAS landscape.

Partnership-derived upside beyond Ziihera

The presenter also pointed to value from older platform partnerships. They highlighted pasritamig, a KLK2 T-cell engager being developed by Johnson & Johnson for prostate cancer, saying early clinical data has progressed into Phase 3 studies and could become a “cornerstone” of J&J’s future prostate cancer franchise. The speaker said J&J has guided to $1 billion to $5 billion in peak sales for the product and noted Zymeworks has “a nice milestone and royalty interest.”

Near- and mid-term milestones

Looking ahead, the speaker listed development and regulatory milestones spanning 2025 and beyond. They said zanidatamab is currently under FDA review for a label expansion into HER2-positive gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma, and they expect additional global filings for the same indication. They also noted an ongoing breast cancer study, which they said is expected to read out in late 2027.

In addition to zanidatamab and J&J’s progress on pasritamig, the presenter described a broader cadence of upcoming clinical and preclinical updates across the company’s portfolio, calling 2026 a “rich catalyst” year. They said Zymeworks is also actively working to build additional partnerships and collaborations and hopes to show results from that activity during the year.

Concluding, the presenter said Zymeworks is aiming to remain an “innovative R&D company” while layering in a royalty-oriented strategy that supports funding flexibility, potential acquisitions, and shareholder returns, positioning the company for what they described as a more constructive period for biotechnology markets.

About Zymeworks NASDAQ: ZYME

Zymeworks Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. The company specializes in engineered antibody and protein therapeutics designed to address a range of unmet medical needs in oncology and other serious diseases. Through its proprietary platforms, Zymeworks aims to create novel bispecific and multispecific molecules that can simultaneously engage multiple targets and recruit immune effector functions to enhance potency and specificity.

At the core of Zymeworks' innovation is its Azymetric™ bispecific antibody platform, which enables the design of asymmetrical bispecific antibodies with controlled assembly and high stability.

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