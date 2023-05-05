S&P 500   4,061.22
The banking crisis isn’t over. But how bad will it get?
Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels 
3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
Stock market today: Global markets up ahead of US jobs data
Is it Time for Qualcomm to Start Playing Catch-up? 
The banking crisis isn’t over. But how bad will it get?
Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels 
3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
Stock market today: Global markets up ahead of US jobs data
Is it Time for Qualcomm to Start Playing Catch-up? 
The banking crisis isn’t over. But how bad will it get?
Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels 
3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
Stock market today: Global markets up ahead of US jobs data
Is it Time for Qualcomm to Start Playing Catch-up? 
The banking crisis isn’t over. But how bad will it get?
Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels 
3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
Stock market today: Global markets up ahead of US jobs data
Is it Time for Qualcomm to Start Playing Catch-up? 

Apple Crushes; Get Ready For All-Time Highs

Fri., May 5, 2023 | Sam Quirke

Key Points

  • Expectations were beaten, the dividend was raised. 
  • Shares popped in the after-hours session.
  • They're barely 10% away from all-time highs.  
  • 5 stocks we like better than Apple

Apple stock price

An immediate jump in last night's after-hours session should tell you everything you need to know about Apple Inc's NASDAQ: AAPL Q2 earnings. Investors will have to wait a while and see how shares trade through Friday's session and into next week, but for now, the numbers could well justify a move to fresh all-time highs. 


They were starting to run into some resistance around the $170-180 mark, so they needed it. With many of their big tech peers already having reported solid, if not blowout, numbers, Wall Street would have been watching closely to see if Apple could continue the pattern of tech surprises. Let's jump in and take a look at the finer details.

The Numbers

For starters, both the company's top-line revenue and EPS topped analyst expectations, with many more bright spots appearing beyond the headline numbers. As CEO Tim Cook told investors after the release, "We are pleased to report an all-time record in Services and a March quarter record for iPhone despite the challenging macroeconomic environment and to have our installed base of active devices reach an all-time high."

These are solid records to be set after a year of rampant inflation, where consumers would be forgiven for tightening the purse strings when it came to luxury goods. As a result of this not being the case, Apple is boasting a robust operating cash flow of $28.6 billion, which fed part of the board's decision to authorize an additional $90 billion in share repurchases. In addition to this, they're also raising their dividend for the eleventh year in a row. 


These latest two updates should be enough for investors who've been just watching Apple shares to get involved. A publicly traded company can't give more apparent signals to the market that they believe their share price is trading well below fair value and are willing to put their money where their mouth is. A glance at MarketBeat's Forecast tool sees that Apple shares are rated as a Moderate Buy, and it's easy to see why, even with their shares already up more than 30% since January. 

Considering the strong performance across the board from tech in this season's earnings and then Apple's impressive update last night, you have to think that this uptrend will continue. As mentioned, shares will soon be running into some pretty heavy resistance, but they're currently less than a 10% move from new all-time highs. Of all the company's out there, you'd back Apple to make it happen. 

Getting Involved

To be sure, though, some investor skepticism remains, particularly around Apple's valuation. The team over at Baird was bullish ahead of Apple's report but flagged what they called a "valuation concern." While he reiterated their Outperform rating on the stock, analyst William Power wrote in a note to investors that "we remain positive on the long-term eco-system benefits, strong free cash flow and capital returns, and are raising our target modestly. However, with valuation vs. the S&P 500 near all-time highs, we'd also be more aggressive buyers on any pullbacks."


For context, Power noted that Apple is trading at nearly 28 times 2023's estimated earnings and 26.3 times 2024's estimated earnings. The benchmark S&P 500 index is trading at roughly 19 times estimated earnings, making this the highest premium relative to the index since 2020.

This is something investors must be mindful of, especially as this year's rally in the S&P 500 has been largely fuelled by only a handful of stocks, including Apple. A pullback there would make this layer of resistance all the tougher to break through, but as Baird said, any pullback should be aggressively bought.

Should you invest $1,000 in Apple right now?

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Companies Mentioned in This Article

Apple (AAPL)
$165.79-1.0%0.55%28.15Moderate Buy$170.55
Sam Quirke

About Sam Quirke

Contributing Author: Technical Analysis

After graduating with a degree in finance, Sam worked for a trading technology company as an analyst before joining a prop firm. Here he traded energy, commodity and index futures while utilizing a combination of technical and fundamental analysis. Today he manages his own stock and option portfolio which is made up of longer term positions and shorter term momentum plays. He lives in Chicago.
Contact Sam Quirke via email at s.quirke.us@gmail.com.
Apple Investors Still on Board Long Term

Apple Investors Still on Board Long Term

Discussion of if declining sales will become the "new normal" for Apple or if the stock has the capability to change the narrative.

