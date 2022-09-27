Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,663.52 (+0.23%)
DOW   29,280.69 (+0.07%)
QQQ   278.20 (+1.40%)
AAPL   152.40 (+1.08%)
MSFT   238.77 (+0.56%)
META   137.76 (+1.02%)
GOOGL   98.89 (+0.73%)
AMZN   115.50 (+0.30%)
TSLA   287.10 (+4.02%)
NVDA   125.97 (+3.02%)
NIO   17.76 (+0.79%)
BABA   79.41 (+0.63%)
AMD   68.12 (+2.75%)
T   15.92 (+1.60%)
MU   50.00 (+2.29%)
CGC   2.88 (+5.11%)
F   12.11 (+1.00%)
GE   64.92 (+0.89%)
DIS   98.23 (+0.11%)
AMC   7.30 (+6.88%)
PYPL   86.72 (+2.92%)
PFE   44.24 (+0.94%)
NFLX   227.44 (+1.50%)
S&P 500   3,663.52 (+0.23%)
DOW   29,280.69 (+0.07%)
QQQ   278.20 (+1.40%)
AAPL   152.40 (+1.08%)
MSFT   238.77 (+0.56%)
META   137.76 (+1.02%)
GOOGL   98.89 (+0.73%)
AMZN   115.50 (+0.30%)
TSLA   287.10 (+4.02%)
NVDA   125.97 (+3.02%)
NIO   17.76 (+0.79%)
BABA   79.41 (+0.63%)
AMD   68.12 (+2.75%)
T   15.92 (+1.60%)
MU   50.00 (+2.29%)
CGC   2.88 (+5.11%)
F   12.11 (+1.00%)
GE   64.92 (+0.89%)
DIS   98.23 (+0.11%)
AMC   7.30 (+6.88%)
PYPL   86.72 (+2.92%)
PFE   44.24 (+0.94%)
NFLX   227.44 (+1.50%)
S&P 500   3,663.52 (+0.23%)
DOW   29,280.69 (+0.07%)
QQQ   278.20 (+1.40%)
AAPL   152.40 (+1.08%)
MSFT   238.77 (+0.56%)
META   137.76 (+1.02%)
GOOGL   98.89 (+0.73%)
AMZN   115.50 (+0.30%)
TSLA   287.10 (+4.02%)
NVDA   125.97 (+3.02%)
NIO   17.76 (+0.79%)
BABA   79.41 (+0.63%)
AMD   68.12 (+2.75%)
T   15.92 (+1.60%)
MU   50.00 (+2.29%)
CGC   2.88 (+5.11%)
F   12.11 (+1.00%)
GE   64.92 (+0.89%)
DIS   98.23 (+0.11%)
AMC   7.30 (+6.88%)
PYPL   86.72 (+2.92%)
PFE   44.24 (+0.94%)
NFLX   227.44 (+1.50%)
S&P 500   3,663.52 (+0.23%)
DOW   29,280.69 (+0.07%)
QQQ   278.20 (+1.40%)
AAPL   152.40 (+1.08%)
MSFT   238.77 (+0.56%)
META   137.76 (+1.02%)
GOOGL   98.89 (+0.73%)
AMZN   115.50 (+0.30%)
TSLA   287.10 (+4.02%)
NVDA   125.97 (+3.02%)
NIO   17.76 (+0.79%)
BABA   79.41 (+0.63%)
AMD   68.12 (+2.75%)
T   15.92 (+1.60%)
MU   50.00 (+2.29%)
CGC   2.88 (+5.11%)
F   12.11 (+1.00%)
GE   64.92 (+0.89%)
DIS   98.23 (+0.11%)
AMC   7.30 (+6.88%)
PYPL   86.72 (+2.92%)
PFE   44.24 (+0.94%)
NFLX   227.44 (+1.50%)

Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.

Tue., September 27, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
  •  Jabil, Inc is a blue-chip tech stock insulated from rising interest rates. 
  • The company just reported a strong quarter and favorable guidance. 
  • The stock pays a low but ultra-safe yield and just initiated a robust buyback plan. 

Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.

With interest on a meteoric rise to levels not seen in 2 decades or more, tech investors may be better suited to focus on blue-chip stocks like Jabil, Inc (NYSE: JBL) rather than growth-centric names or flash-in-the-pan startups. Jabil, Inc serves every industry and vertical from cloud to 5G and EV to consumer goods with its portfolio of design and manufacturing services. The company can help with every aspect of tech-oriented manufacturing from the chips that power the machines to the machines that make the widgets and the widget themselves, and more and more of our widgets come with technology embedded in them. 

In this light, Jabil, Inc’s business is supported by the same global demand that is helping to underpin inflation and is even more insulated from tech-specific market worries than other blue-chip tech names. The takeaway here is that Jabil, Inc just reported a top and bottom line beat and increased its capital return program at a time when other tech companies are cutting staff and trimming budgets. 

Jabil, Inc Increases Capital Return On Record Revenue 

Jabil, Inc had a fantastic quarter with revenue of $9 billion not only setting a company record but growing by 21.6% versus last year, an acceleration in YOY growth, and beating the Marketbeat.com consensus estimate by $0.600. The $0.60 billion in strength is worth 700 basis points in additional growth and comes with an expectation for another record quarter in FQ1. Growth was underpinned by both segments but the Electronics Manufacturing Services segment led with a growth of 32% over last year compared to only 13% growth for the Diversified Manufacturing Services. 


Jabil also demonstrated earnings power in the Q4 report with the gross and operating margins expanding. The gross margin expanded by a slim 15 basis points but expanded it did and that gain was coupled with a decrease in SG&A expense that more than offset an increase in other operating expenses. The operating margin improved by a wider 60 basis points to drive strength in both the GAAP and adjusted EPS, too. On the bottom line, the GAAP $2.25 is nearly double last year’s take while the adjusted $2.34 is up 62.5% YOY and beat by a full $0.20 or 935 basis points and guidance is strong as well. 

Turning to the guidance, the company is expecting FQ1 revenue in the range of $9.0 to $9.6 billion compared to the consensus estimate of $9.0 billion and there is room for strength in the EPS outlook as well. The EPS range of $2.00 to $2.40 brackets the $2.22 consensus estimate neatly with the possibility of upside surprises as well. The takeaway is that cash flow is good and FCF too and both are sustaining a healthy capital return program. 

Jabil Announces Buybacks Up To $1.0 Billion 

Jabil is not a dividend grower or even a large payment but it is an incredibly steady distribution, a very healthy payment, and one that could easily be increased by a substantial amount at any time. The company is paying about 0.57% in yield but that yield comes with a 4% payout ratio and a very solid balance sheet. The company is so confident in its position and guidance that it announced a $1 billion buyback plan with the Q4 results. The $1 billion will be used through the 2024 time frame and is worth nearly 13% of the prerelease market cap. 

The Technical Outlook: Jabil Is Undervalued And Ready To Move Higher 

Jabil, Inc is a deep value compared to other blue-chip tech stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) which are all fundamental to today’s tech-enabled world. Trading at 7X its earnings it is even a value compared to stocks like Juniper Networks (NASDAQ: JNPR), Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) as well, and Jabil, Inc is moving higher in the wake of its report. The stock gained at least 5% in the premarket session confirming support above the $55 level and giving an indication of a bottom that could keep the stock range bound if not send it into reversal. The price action has traced out a Head & Shoulders pattern that suggests the pullback in prices is over but a full reversal is not yet indicated. The next big hurdle is resistance near the $65 level, if the market can get above that a move up to a new high is likely. If not this stock could move sideways over the next quarter or so. 

Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Juniper Networks (JNPR)
3.2984 of 5 stars		$26.31+1.3%3.19%22.11Hold$33.41
Cisco Systems (CSCO)
3.5601 of 5 stars		$41.01+1.1%3.71%14.54Hold$53.68
Oracle (ORCL)
3.5257 of 5 stars		$63.46+0.0%2.02%30.22Hold$88.67
Apple (AAPL)
2.7824 of 5 stars		$152.95+1.4%0.60%25.24Moderate Buy$181.90
Microsoft (MSFT)
3.3995 of 5 stars		$238.96+0.6%1.04%24.79Moderate Buy$332.77
Amazon.com (AMZN)
3.127 of 5 stars		$115.60+0.4%N/A103.63Moderate Buy$176.61
Alphabet (GOOG)
2.796 of 5 stars		$98.98+0.2%N/A18.41Moderate Buy$158.05
Jabil (JBL)
3.0278 of 5 stars		$58.01+3.3%0.55%9.97Buy$74.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Jabil right now?

Before you consider Jabil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jabil wasn't on the list.

While Jabil currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.