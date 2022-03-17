S&P 500   4,357.86
DOW   34,063.10
QQQ   340.32
4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
China tries to calm markets by pledging support for economy
One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next? 
S&P 500   4,357.86
DOW   34,063.10
QQQ   340.32
4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
China tries to calm markets by pledging support for economy
One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next? 
S&P 500   4,357.86
DOW   34,063.10
QQQ   340.32
4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
China tries to calm markets by pledging support for economy
One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next? 
S&P 500   4,357.86
DOW   34,063.10
QQQ   340.32
4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
China tries to calm markets by pledging support for economy
One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next? 

The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet 

Thursday, March 17, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet 

Jabil Pops On Earnings Beat And Outlook, Analysts Are Silent 

Jabil, Inc (NYSE: JBL) is benefiting from secular tailwinds and strong demand in all end-markets and that has shares up more than 7.0% following the FQ2 results. The problem, for us, is that price action after the pop is a little bearish and the analysts have yet to say anything. We’re confident they will but there is always a chance it won’t be what the market wants to hear and that is giving us pause. Add to that some institutional selling and we see a chance for share prices to move lower and test for solid support before they start moving higher. That said, Jabil is a great company in an industry we want to own and it is trading at a discount to the broad market. Assuming price action confirms support when and if it moves lower we think the stock would be buyable, we just want to see some follow-through in the market before we commit anything to it. 

Jabil Has Solid Quarter, Guides Higher 

Jabil had a solid quarter with revenue of $7.55 billion up 10.5% from last year and 150 basis points better than the Marketbeat.com consensus estimate. The revenue was driven by strength in both operating segments with the Electronics Manufacturing segment up 19% and the Diversified Manufacturing Solutions segment up a smaller 4.0%. Moving down, the better news is that margin is improving and better than expected at both the gross and operating levels. On the bottom line, the adjusted $1.68 beat the consensus by $0.21 and lead the company, along with the market outlook, to raise the guidance. 

Jabil raised the guidance for both the coming quarter and the full-year 2022 higher. The company is now looking for Q3 revenue in a range with $7.90 billion as the low end compared to the $7.69 expected by the analysts and there is strength in the earnings guidance as well. For the full year, revenue is expected to be at least $32.6 billion compared to the $31.85 consensus and there is considerable room in the range for an even bigger margin of outperformance. 

The Analysts Are Mum But Rate Jabil A Buy 

The analysts have yet to make a comment about Jabil’s strong showing and positive guidance but it is only a matter of time before they do. Until then, the Marketbeat.com consensus rating is a firm Buy leaning toward Strong Buy and it has been trending higher over the past year. The consensus price target has also been trending higher and is 25% above the price action as of mid-March 2022. The last five analysts' notes, the most recent came out in December, include two upgrades and five price target increases including activity from Bank of America, Raymond James, Goldman Sachs, and Citigroup.  

The Technical Outlook: Jabil Pops On Results, Gains Capped 

Shares of Jabil popped more than 10% in the wake of the earnings report and opened with a large price gap but action has been bearish since. The pop in prices was capped by resistance at $62 and well below our target for strong resistance. Assuming the market continues to decline from these levels, we see the stock moving down to the exponential moving average at $58.20 and possibly lower. If support is confirmed at the moving average a move up to retest and break through the $62 level could lead the stock up test resistance at $67 and then the consensus price target near $75. 

The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet 

Should you invest $1,000 in Jabil right now?

Before you consider Jabil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jabil wasn't on the list.

While Jabil currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.