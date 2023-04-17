Digital Realty Offers Growth and Income with a Wide Moat

S&P 500   4,137.64
DOW   33,886.47
QQQ   318.18
3 Dividend Stocks with a Yield Above 5% That Are on Sale Now
Fed's Shocking New Plan to Control Your Money (Ad)
Deepfake porn could be a growing problem amid AI race
Here are 2 Top Drug Makers Leading the Way in Weight Loss Drugs
This Mining Stock Has The Keys To Our Future! (Ad)
Is Walt Disney Dropping the Ball with Its MCU Cash Cow
Wells Fargo Beats Expectations, Yet Warning Signs Arise
BREAKING: Tiny biotech successfully treats blindness (Ad)
These 2 Fabless Chip Stocks Are Among The Market's Top Performers
Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs
S&P 500   4,137.64
DOW   33,886.47
QQQ   318.18
3 Dividend Stocks with a Yield Above 5% That Are on Sale Now
Fed's Shocking New Plan to Control Your Money (Ad)
Deepfake porn could be a growing problem amid AI race
Here are 2 Top Drug Makers Leading the Way in Weight Loss Drugs
This Mining Stock Has The Keys To Our Future! (Ad)
Is Walt Disney Dropping the Ball with Its MCU Cash Cow
Wells Fargo Beats Expectations, Yet Warning Signs Arise
BREAKING: Tiny biotech successfully treats blindness (Ad)
These 2 Fabless Chip Stocks Are Among The Market's Top Performers
Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs
S&P 500   4,137.64
DOW   33,886.47
QQQ   318.18
3 Dividend Stocks with a Yield Above 5% That Are on Sale Now
Fed's Shocking New Plan to Control Your Money (Ad)
Deepfake porn could be a growing problem amid AI race
Here are 2 Top Drug Makers Leading the Way in Weight Loss Drugs
This Mining Stock Has The Keys To Our Future! (Ad)
Is Walt Disney Dropping the Ball with Its MCU Cash Cow
Wells Fargo Beats Expectations, Yet Warning Signs Arise
BREAKING: Tiny biotech successfully treats blindness (Ad)
These 2 Fabless Chip Stocks Are Among The Market's Top Performers
Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs
S&P 500   4,137.64
DOW   33,886.47
QQQ   318.18
3 Dividend Stocks with a Yield Above 5% That Are on Sale Now
Fed's Shocking New Plan to Control Your Money (Ad)
Deepfake porn could be a growing problem amid AI race
Here are 2 Top Drug Makers Leading the Way in Weight Loss Drugs
This Mining Stock Has The Keys To Our Future! (Ad)
Is Walt Disney Dropping the Ball with Its MCU Cash Cow
Wells Fargo Beats Expectations, Yet Warning Signs Arise
BREAKING: Tiny biotech successfully treats blindness (Ad)
These 2 Fabless Chip Stocks Are Among The Market's Top Performers
Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs

Digital Realty Offers Growth and Income with a Wide Moat

Mon., April 17, 2023 | Jea Yu

Key Points

  • Digital Realty is the nation's eighth-largest REIT, owning and operating over 300 data centers worldwide.
  • The REIT has over 4,000 clients, the majority in the U.S. and Europe.
  • With over $53 billion in assets, it's the eighth-largest REIT in the U.S.
  • Large clients include Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook.
  • Rising interest rates have made its debt servicing costs soar amid a weak macroeconomic climate.
  • DLR shares are down (13.4%) year-to-date and trade at 13.39 Price/Funds From Operation (P/FFO) with a 5.4% annual yield.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust stock price

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in data centers. The company owns and operates data centers around the world. Data centers are large warehouses storing thousands of servers, making up the backbone of the world's IT infrastructure. Its data centers facilitate the transmission, processing and storage of digital information. It serves customers in all sectors and industries.

Some of its largest clients include Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft Co. (NYSE: MSFT), Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL) and International Business Machines Co. (NYSE: IBM). It is one of the largest data center REITs in the world, along with competitor Equinox Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX). The company should continue to ride the cloud computing migration and artificial intelligence (AI) secular tailwinds.

Secular Tailwinds

Two major secular tailwinds should continue to drive the need for data centers. First, migration to the cloud is a significant part of digital transformation that's essential for companies. It's a key driver for Amazon's AWS and Microsoft's Azure platforms. More cloud computing requires more servers and colocation services, which datacenters supply.


Secondly, the global AI wave sparked by ChatGPT is just getting started. Every day more people are using AI and finding more applications. Digital Realty CEO Andy Power commented that the Microsoft Open.AI ChatGPT versus Google Bard AI war could "… spawn a wave of adoption and a proliferation of use cases and ultimately drive demand for compute infrastructure at scale."

The company has an average renewal rent increase of 2%. It signed over $500 million in new leases in 2022 and renewed $700 million. However, occupancy remains around 85%.

Value Creation

Digital Realty stock has fallen (38%) in the past twelve months compared to peer Equinox stock, down (6.3%). This is great for new investors seeking dividend income and growth. Buying shares this low increases the potential and magnitude of the upside on the bounce. The REIT pays up to 90% of its net income in a quarterly dividend, currently around 5%. The primary concern is the rising cost of financing its debt with rising interest rates. This pressure eases as the Fed rate hikes get closer to completion. While the macroeconomic landscape seems weak, the two secular tailwinds are still driving growth.

Q4 2022 Earnings Report

On Feb. 16, 2023, Digital Realty released its fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 results for December 2022. Revenues rose 11% YoY to $1.23 billion versus $1.21 billion. The REIT reported a core fund from operations (FFO) of $1.65 per share vs. $1.62 consensus analyst estimates, a ($0.03) miss. The company issued mixed full-year 2023 guidance with a core FFO of $6.65 to $6.75 versus $6.85 analyst estimates. Full-year 2023 revenues are expected between $5.70 to $5.80 versus $5.10 consensus analyst estimates.

BMO Capital Downgrade

On Mar. 27, 2023, BMO Capital downgraded shares of Digital Realty to Market Perform, dropping its price target to $100 from $121. Analyst Ari Klein noted debt financing expenses and macroeconomic weakness. Several of its top 20 clients are on shaky financial ground, like Cyxtera, which makes up for 1.7% of its annualized rent as the 12th largest customer as Moody's elevated its risk of default. Klein commented, "DLR's leverage is an overhang and with a $3.9B development pipeline, lowering it should be an uphill climb."

Weekly Descending Triangle

The weekly candlestick chart on DLR shows a descending triangle that commenced after peaking at $169.27 in December 2021. Shares continued to decline more than 50%, hitting a low of $83.84 by October 2022. DLR bounced through its weekly market structure low (MSL) buy trigger at $96.17 to peak at $121.02 in January 2023. Shares triggered a market structure high (MSL) sell trigger on the breakdown below $107.95 as the weekly stochastic went down through the 20-band.

The weekly 20-period exponential moving average (EMA) resistance falls at $101.61, followed by the weekly 50-period MA resistance at $110.77. DLR is retesting the flat bottom trendline at $88.41, which could trigger a breakdown below it towards a new swing low. Pullback support levels are $80.88, $74.59, $68.13 and $59.50.  

Should you invest $1,000 in Digital Realty Trust right now?

Before you consider Digital Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Digital Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Digital Realty Trust currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


20 Stocks to Sell Now

MarketBeat has just released its list of 20 stocks that Wall Street analysts hate. These companies may appear to have good fundamentals, but top analysts smell something seriously rotten. Are any of these companies lurking around your portfolio? Find out by entering your email address below.

Get This Free Report
20 Stocks to Sell Now Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Digital Realty Trust (DLR)
3.2569 of 5 stars		$89.78-2.3%5.44%78.76Hold$121.71
Alphabet (GOOG)
2.9703 of 5 stars		$105.47-3.6%N/A23.18Moderate Buy$135.24
Alphabet (GOOGL)
3.1213 of 5 stars		$104.65-3.9%N/A22.99Moderate Buy$131.17
Amazon.com (AMZN)
2.759 of 5 stars		$102.91+0.4%N/A-383.98Moderate Buy$144.64
International Business Machines (IBM)
2.8011 of 5 stars		$128.14+0.2%5.15%72.81Hold$143.36
Microsoft (MSFT)
2.7015 of 5 stars		$291.30+1.8%0.93%32.37Moderate Buy$292.95
Moody's (MCO)
2.6914 of 5 stars		$302.32-0.5%1.02%40.63Hold$308.33
Oracle (ORCL)
2.6048 of 5 stars		$95.90+0.2%1.67%31.65Hold$95.18
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.
Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?

Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?

The current state of artificial intelligence, whether AI is just another bubble, and how investors can get started in AI.

Related Videos

Microsoft, ChatGPT, Are You Buying MSFT?
Microsoft, ChatGPT, Are You Buying MSFT?
Is Google’s Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Is Google's Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -