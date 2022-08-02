QQQ   315.81 (+0.17%)
AAPL   161.21 (-0.19%)
MSFT   274.86 (-1.13%)
META   160.91 (+0.61%)
GOOGL   115.22 (+0.31%)
AMZN   136.44 (+0.78%)
TSLA   913.60 (+2.44%)
NVDA   185.49 (+0.59%)
NIO   20.59 (+2.03%)
BABA   93.17 (+3.13%)
AMD   99.11 (+2.41%)
MU   62.28 (-0.42%)
CGC   2.90 (+14.62%)
T   18.46 (-1.44%)
GE   75.36 (-0.58%)
F   15.35 (+0.07%)
DIS   105.79 (-0.40%)
AMC   16.87 (+9.76%)
PFE   50.72 (+0.22%)
PYPL   88.92 (+0.40%)
NFLX   224.73 (-0.65%)
QQQ   315.81 (+0.17%)
AAPL   161.21 (-0.19%)
MSFT   274.86 (-1.13%)
META   160.91 (+0.61%)
GOOGL   115.22 (+0.31%)
AMZN   136.44 (+0.78%)
TSLA   913.60 (+2.44%)
NVDA   185.49 (+0.59%)
NIO   20.59 (+2.03%)
BABA   93.17 (+3.13%)
AMD   99.11 (+2.41%)
MU   62.28 (-0.42%)
CGC   2.90 (+14.62%)
T   18.46 (-1.44%)
GE   75.36 (-0.58%)
F   15.35 (+0.07%)
DIS   105.79 (-0.40%)
AMC   16.87 (+9.76%)
PFE   50.72 (+0.22%)
PYPL   88.92 (+0.40%)
NFLX   224.73 (-0.65%)
QQQ   315.81 (+0.17%)
AAPL   161.21 (-0.19%)
MSFT   274.86 (-1.13%)
META   160.91 (+0.61%)
GOOGL   115.22 (+0.31%)
AMZN   136.44 (+0.78%)
TSLA   913.60 (+2.44%)
NVDA   185.49 (+0.59%)
NIO   20.59 (+2.03%)
BABA   93.17 (+3.13%)
AMD   99.11 (+2.41%)
MU   62.28 (-0.42%)
CGC   2.90 (+14.62%)
T   18.46 (-1.44%)
GE   75.36 (-0.58%)
F   15.35 (+0.07%)
DIS   105.79 (-0.40%)
AMC   16.87 (+9.76%)
PFE   50.72 (+0.22%)
PYPL   88.92 (+0.40%)
NFLX   224.73 (-0.65%)
QQQ   315.81 (+0.17%)
AAPL   161.21 (-0.19%)
MSFT   274.86 (-1.13%)
META   160.91 (+0.61%)
GOOGL   115.22 (+0.31%)
AMZN   136.44 (+0.78%)
TSLA   913.60 (+2.44%)
NVDA   185.49 (+0.59%)
NIO   20.59 (+2.03%)
BABA   93.17 (+3.13%)
AMD   99.11 (+2.41%)
MU   62.28 (-0.42%)
CGC   2.90 (+14.62%)
T   18.46 (-1.44%)
GE   75.36 (-0.58%)
F   15.35 (+0.07%)
DIS   105.79 (-0.40%)
AMC   16.87 (+9.76%)
PFE   50.72 (+0.22%)
PYPL   88.92 (+0.40%)
NFLX   224.73 (-0.65%)

Diversified onsemi Is Outperforming The Semiconductor Index 

Tue., August 2, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Diversified onsemi Is Outperforming The Semiconductor Index 

onsemi (NASDAQ: ON) is outperforming the semiconductor industry (NASDAQ: SOXX) by 260 percentage points in the post-pandemic world, and that is no surprise. The company’s focus on intelligent sensing and power solutions make it a valuable partner for industrial purposes and IT infrastructure alike. The company’s products are used by auto manufacturers for EV and self-driving car applications, and there is a high demand for industrial and storage purposes too. With others in the arena reporting better than expected results as well, it looks like a rebound in the sector is brewing that could propel onsemi to new highs. 

onsemi Is A Value, But It’s Missing One Thing 

Trading at 12.55X its earnings it is a value compared to other high-demand chip stocks like NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Marvell Technologies (NASDAQ: MRVL) but it is lacking something even its more fairly-valued brethren possess. A dividend. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) all pay at least 1.9% in yield, and the highest yielding Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) pays close to 4%. In this light, onsemi may not be the best buy, but there are some details that may sway the decision back in its favor. 


onsemi Has Record-Setting Quarter, Shares Falter 

onsemi had a great quarter with double-digit growth in all segments. The company reported a record $2.09 billion in revenue for a growth of 25.1% over last year that beat the Marketbeat.com consensus by 390 basis points. The strength was driven by a 44% gain in the ISG segment that was balanced by slower 25% growth in the PSG segment and 18% growth in the ASG segment. The real takeaway is the company’s ability to leverage scale, however, and that is seen in the bottom line results. 

The company reports a record gross margin of 49.7% that drove quadruple-digit gains in the operating margin. The operating margin improved by 1110 bps on a GAAP basis and 1480 bps on an adjusted basis to for a record 34.5% in adjusted earnings. This performance resulted in $1.02 in GAAP earnings which is up 142% YOY versus the 25% gain in revenue and a 63% increase in adjusted EPS which beat consensus by 630 basis points. Looking forward, the company is expecting the momentum to carry into the 3rd quarter at least and has raised the guidance as well. onsemi is now expecting revenue and earnings in a range above the pre-earnings consensus, and there is upside risk in the outlook.  

“These financial results validate our momentum in the market and the differentiation of our intelligent power and sensing solutions. Our leadership in the accelerating megatrends of vehicle electrification, ADAS, energy infrastructure, and factory automation have enabled us to extend long-term supply agreements and increase demand visibility. While we are optimistic about our outlook, we remain sensitive to dynamic market conditions,” said Hassane El-Khoury, CEO of onsemi. 

onsemi Repurchases Stock

onsemi doesn’t pay a dividend but has begun to repurchase stock which bodes well for the capital return outlook. The company has $89.7 million in repurchases listed on the Cash Flow Statement, which is a small 0.3% of the current market but more than the 0% purchased last year in the 2nd quarter. Add in the fact that cash flows and cash balances are growing and the odds of onsemi initiating a dividend grow with it and that is a catalyst for higher share prices. 

The Technical Outlook: onsemi Steadies After Record Results 

Shares of onsemi fell in the wake of the earnings report but may have already found support. The price action bounced from a near-term support level and is edging higher now despite the presence of resistance at the top of a trading range. Resistance is at or near the $67.50 level, which has provided resistance several times over the past year. If the market can get above $67.50 a rally may ensue, if not this stock will remain range bound until a change in the fundamental outlook.   

Diversified onsemi Is Outperforming The Semiconductor Index 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
ON Semiconductor (ON)
2.5754 of 5 stars		$65.38+2.7%N/A20.06Moderate Buy$67.60
Intel (INTC)
3.1736 of 5 stars		$36.29-1.8%4.02%7.77Hold$43.92
NVIDIA (NVDA)
2.9942 of 5 stars		$183.79-0.3%0.09%49.27Moderate Buy$252.24
Micron Technology (MU)
2.8454 of 5 stars		$61.68-1.4%0.75%7.03Moderate Buy$87.42
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)
2.5423 of 5 stars		$86.57+0.3%1.69%16.71Moderate Buy$120.14
Broadcom (AVGO)
2.8692 of 5 stars		$531.97-0.8%3.08%26.37Moderate Buy$680.46
QUALCOMM (QCOM)
3.7078 of 5 stars		$146.75-0.5%2.04%13.00Moderate Buy$190.36
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
3.1685 of 5 stars		$97.88+1.1%N/A36.39Moderate Buy$127.68
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in ON Semiconductor right now?

Before you consider ON Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ON Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While ON Semiconductor currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.