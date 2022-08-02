Diversified onsemi Is Outperforming The Semiconductor Index 

onsemi (NASDAQ: ON) is outperforming the semiconductor industry (NASDAQ: SOXX) by 260 percentage points in the post-pandemic world, and that is no surprise. The company’s focus on intelligent sensing and power solutions make it a valuable partner for industrial purposes and IT infrastructure alike. The company’s products are used by auto manufacturers for EV and self-driving car applications, and there is a high demand for industrial and storage purposes too. With others in the arena reporting better than expected results as well, it looks like a rebound in the sector is brewing that could propel onsemi to new highs.

onsemi Is A Value, But It’s Missing One Thing

Trading at 12.55X its earnings it is a value compared to other high-demand chip stocks like NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Marvell Technologies (NASDAQ: MRVL) but it is lacking something even its more fairly-valued brethren possess. A dividend. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) all pay at least 1.9% in yield, and the highest yielding Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) pays close to 4%. In this light, onsemi may not be the best buy, but there are some details that may sway the decision back in its favor.

onsemi Has Record-Setting Quarter, Shares Falter

onsemi had a great quarter with double-digit growth in all segments. The company reported a record $2.09 billion in revenue for a growth of 25.1% over last year that beat the Marketbeat.com consensus by 390 basis points. The strength was driven by a 44% gain in the ISG segment that was balanced by slower 25% growth in the PSG segment and 18% growth in the ASG segment. The real takeaway is the company’s ability to leverage scale, however, and that is seen in the bottom line results.

The company reports a record gross margin of 49.7% that drove quadruple-digit gains in the operating margin. The operating margin improved by 1110 bps on a GAAP basis and 1480 bps on an adjusted basis to for a record 34.5% in adjusted earnings. This performance resulted in $1.02 in GAAP earnings which is up 142% YOY versus the 25% gain in revenue and a 63% increase in adjusted EPS which beat consensus by 630 basis points. Looking forward, the company is expecting the momentum to carry into the 3rd quarter at least and has raised the guidance as well. onsemi is now expecting revenue and earnings in a range above the pre-earnings consensus, and there is upside risk in the outlook.

“These financial results validate our momentum in the market and the differentiation of our intelligent power and sensing solutions. Our leadership in the accelerating megatrends of vehicle electrification, ADAS, energy infrastructure, and factory automation have enabled us to extend long-term supply agreements and increase demand visibility. While we are optimistic about our outlook, we remain sensitive to dynamic market conditions,” said Hassane El-Khoury, CEO of onsemi.

onsemi Repurchases Stock

onsemi doesn’t pay a dividend but has begun to repurchase stock which bodes well for the capital return outlook. The company has $89.7 million in repurchases listed on the Cash Flow Statement, which is a small 0.3% of the current market but more than the 0% purchased last year in the 2nd quarter. Add in the fact that cash flows and cash balances are growing and the odds of onsemi initiating a dividend grow with it and that is a catalyst for higher share prices.

The Technical Outlook: onsemi Steadies After Record Results

Shares of onsemi fell in the wake of the earnings report but may have already found support. The price action bounced from a near-term support level and is edging higher now despite the presence of resistance at the top of a trading range. Resistance is at or near the $67.50 level, which has provided resistance several times over the past year. If the market can get above $67.50 a rally may ensue, if not this stock will remain range bound until a change in the fundamental outlook.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Before you consider ON Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ON Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While ON Semiconductor currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here