Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks

S&P 500   4,114.79 (-0.07%)
DOW   33,923.59 (-0.07%)
QQQ   305.45 (+0.35%)
AAPL   153.25 (+0.88%)
MSFT   268.83 (+0.79%)
META   181.89 (-0.84%)
GOOGL   94.20 (-5.20%)
AMZN   99.29 (-0.76%)
TSLA   211.13 (+4.89%)
NVDA   229.27 (+3.25%)
NIO   10.69 (+0.38%)
BABA   108.18 (+2.92%)
AMD   85.15 (+0.54%)
T   19.04 (-0.63%)
F   13.74 (+2.38%)
MU   60.89 (+1.06%)
CGC   2.34 (-14.60%)
GE   82.18 (+0.27%)
DIS   113.52 (+1.56%)
AMC   5.52 (-3.50%)
PFE   43.87 (-0.25%)
PYPL   79.36 (-0.45%)
NFLX   371.40 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   4,114.79 (-0.07%)
DOW   33,923.59 (-0.07%)
QQQ   305.45 (+0.35%)
AAPL   153.25 (+0.88%)
MSFT   268.83 (+0.79%)
META   181.89 (-0.84%)
GOOGL   94.20 (-5.20%)
AMZN   99.29 (-0.76%)
TSLA   211.13 (+4.89%)
NVDA   229.27 (+3.25%)
NIO   10.69 (+0.38%)
BABA   108.18 (+2.92%)
AMD   85.15 (+0.54%)
T   19.04 (-0.63%)
F   13.74 (+2.38%)
MU   60.89 (+1.06%)
CGC   2.34 (-14.60%)
GE   82.18 (+0.27%)
DIS   113.52 (+1.56%)
AMC   5.52 (-3.50%)
PFE   43.87 (-0.25%)
PYPL   79.36 (-0.45%)
NFLX   371.40 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   4,114.79 (-0.07%)
DOW   33,923.59 (-0.07%)
QQQ   305.45 (+0.35%)
AAPL   153.25 (+0.88%)
MSFT   268.83 (+0.79%)
META   181.89 (-0.84%)
GOOGL   94.20 (-5.20%)
AMZN   99.29 (-0.76%)
TSLA   211.13 (+4.89%)
NVDA   229.27 (+3.25%)
NIO   10.69 (+0.38%)
BABA   108.18 (+2.92%)
AMD   85.15 (+0.54%)
T   19.04 (-0.63%)
F   13.74 (+2.38%)
MU   60.89 (+1.06%)
CGC   2.34 (-14.60%)
GE   82.18 (+0.27%)
DIS   113.52 (+1.56%)
AMC   5.52 (-3.50%)
PFE   43.87 (-0.25%)
PYPL   79.36 (-0.45%)
NFLX   371.40 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   4,114.79 (-0.07%)
DOW   33,923.59 (-0.07%)
QQQ   305.45 (+0.35%)
AAPL   153.25 (+0.88%)
MSFT   268.83 (+0.79%)
META   181.89 (-0.84%)
GOOGL   94.20 (-5.20%)
AMZN   99.29 (-0.76%)
TSLA   211.13 (+4.89%)
NVDA   229.27 (+3.25%)
NIO   10.69 (+0.38%)
BABA   108.18 (+2.92%)
AMD   85.15 (+0.54%)
T   19.04 (-0.63%)
F   13.74 (+2.38%)
MU   60.89 (+1.06%)
CGC   2.34 (-14.60%)
GE   82.18 (+0.27%)
DIS   113.52 (+1.56%)
AMC   5.52 (-3.50%)
PFE   43.87 (-0.25%)
PYPL   79.36 (-0.45%)
NFLX   371.40 (+1.25%)

Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks

Thu., February 9, 2023 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • Cybersecurity specialist Fortinet gapped higher following better-than-expected guidance for the current quarter. 
  • Other techs gapping up in Fortinet's wake are CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks.
  • It's not unusual for stocks with similar business models to behave similarly after upbeat news that applies to the entire industry. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Fortinet

Cybersecurity Stocks

The S&P 500 tech sector is up 18.65% in the past month, with sector component Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) gapping up 12% on February 8. 

The cybersecurity specialist was the sector’s best price performer in the session, with SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), CDW Corp. (NASDAQ: CDW), and Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) also among biggest gainers.

Fortinet gapped higher following better-than-expected guidance for the current quarter. 

MarketBeat’s list of stocks gapping higher is a great place to scan for ideas. A gap up is almost always accompanied by heavier-than-normal trading volume. A gap higher signals that big institutions have enough conviction in the stock to bid up the price significantly, all at once. 

Other techs gapping up on February 8 included fellow cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), which was up 4.32% mid-session, in double average volume for that time of day.

Palo Alto Networks is not a component of the S&P 500, even though its market capitalization of $49.93 billion certainly qualifies, the stock is part of the Nasdaq 100 index. That index is tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), which has advanced 15.28% in the past month.


Industry Peers Also Higher

There was no company-specific news about Palo Alto, but it’s not unusual to see similar stocks within an industry behave in the same way. After Fortinet’s rosy guidance, the industry, as a whole, gapped up at the open on February 8. 

That can happen when the industry’s largest stocks, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, and Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) all gap higher. 

Crowdstrike was up 1.83% in heavier-than-average volume mid-session.

While it’s easy to lump all of “tech” together as a beaten-down sector, that assumption appears to be outdated. Tech companies as a whole were especially disappointing in 2022, after sector performance more than doubled in the past five years, and rewarded investors with sky-high returns during the pandemic. 

As many newer techs opt for sales growth over profitability, higher interest rates take a toll. When companies issue debt to finance projects, higher rates make it more difficult to service the debt, taking a bigger chunk out of operating revenue. 

Compounding the problem for the sector as a whole, a higher U.S. dollar, relative to other currencies, means prices are effectively rising for international customers. That puts a damper on growth. 

Demand For Cybersecurity

However, Fortinet’s guidance made clear: Cybersecurity is a corner of the tech world that is seeing high demand amid growing concerns about network breaches.  

Even with the post-earnings price action, Fortinet is still attempting to claw its way out of a consolidation that began in January 2022. 

It’s clear that the overall tech sector is beginning to climb out of a hole, as you can see on a chart for the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLK)

It will take some time for the broad sector to rally. Its largest component, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) was tech’s biggest decliner, in terms of market capitalization, in 2022. Because of its heavy weighting not only within the tech sector but within the S&P 500, its performance will continue to affect the sector as it, too, attempts to claw its way higher. 

Earnings reports are frequently the catalyst for a stock, or as we’ve seen with cybersecurity names, an entire industry, to notch a big move in either direction. 

Palo Alto Networks is slated to report its fourth-quarter results on February 21, after the closing bell, with Well Street eyeing earnings of $0.78 a share on revenue of $1.65 billion. MarketBeat earnings data for the company show that it topped net income and sales views in the past two quarters.

CrowdStrike next reports on March 7, after the close. Analysts expect a loss of $0.16 a share on sales of $625.10 million. MarketBeat analyst data for CrowdStrike indicate bullishness: Analysts have a “moderate buy” rating on the stock, with a price target of $182.47, representing an upside of 56.90%. 

Should you invest $1,000 in Fortinet right now?

Before you consider Fortinet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fortinet wasn't on the list.

While Fortinet currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Fortinet (FTNT)
2.9979 of 5 stars		$59.16-0.8%N/A55.39Moderate Buy$65.93
Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
2.8933 of 5 stars		$166.71+0.3%N/A-337.92Moderate Buy$227.52
CrowdStrike (CRWD)
2.6808 of 5 stars		$115.54+0.9%N/A-150.05Moderate Buy$182.47
Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)N/A$305.73+0.4%0.70%N/AN/AN/A
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK)N/A$143.31+1.1%0.90%N/AHoldN/A
Apple (AAPL)
2.6532 of 5 stars		$153.18+0.8%0.60%26.01Moderate Buy$166.23
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)
2.2224 of 5 stars		$297.17-8.2%N/A146.39Moderate Buy$347.24
First Solar (FSLR)
1.952 of 5 stars		$162.77-1.7%N/A184.97Moderate Buy$178.88
CDW (CDW)
2.6418 of 5 stars		$202.98+0.7%1.16%26.67Buy$213.14
Arista Networks (ANET)
2.5167 of 5 stars		$137.10+0.5%N/A37.36Moderate Buy$167.79
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.

Apple Stock Slides - What's Going On Here!

Apple (AAPL) stock hit a 52-week low. MarketBeat contributors discuss where the stock is headed and whether investors should be concerned.

Recent Videos

Starbucks Earnings: Pullback Provides Opportunity
Starbucks Earnings: Pullback Provides Opportunity
Microsoft, ChatGPT, Are You Buying MSFT?
Microsoft, ChatGPT, Are You Buying MSFT?
Has the Meta Stock Comeback Begun?
Has the Meta Stock Comeback Begun?
Mullen Automotive Stock Price Ready to Explode
Mullen Automotive Stock Price Ready to Explode

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: