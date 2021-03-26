Hims & Hers Health Stock is a Discrete Telemedicine Play

Friday, March 26, 2021 | Jea Yu
Hims & Hers Health Stock is a Discrete Telemedicine Play Telehealth service Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) stock experienced the typical haircut after completing its reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) previously and symbol change. The Company started trading under the current symbol from Oaktree Acquisition Corp on Jan. 20, 2021. Shares hit a low of $13 before upgrades spiked shares as high as $25.40 before crashing down to $11.40 lows on March 5th with a Nasdaq sell-off. While HIMS is an NYSE stock, it is considered a telehealth pandemic winner stock, thus got punished along with peers LifeMD (NASDAQ: LFMD) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). The acceleration of Covid-19 vaccinations has also put a damper on this group as a return to normal assumes returning back to doctor’s offices for outpatient visits. However, the accessibility, convenience, and privacy of telehealth services may have been underestimated by the markets, notably with discrete/stigma-ridden maladies. Prudent investors who believe telehealth will be an essential part of the new normal can watch for opportunistic pullback levels to scale into a position.

Q4 FY2020 Earnings Release

On March 18, 2021, Hims & Hers released its first earnings report as a publicly listed company for its fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 results for the quarter ending December 2020. The Company reported an earnings-per-share (EPS) loss of (-$0.07) beating consensus analyst estimates for a loss of (-$0.20), a $0.13 beat. Revenues rose 67.4% year-over-year (YoY) to $41.47 million, beating analyst estimates for $37 million. Gross margins improved to 70%, up from 54% in prior year 2019. The Company noted the elevated advertising expenses in Q4 from the U.S. Presidential elections have normalized in Q1 2021 moving forward.

Raised 2021 Estimates

The Company to raised their Q1 and full-year 2021 estimates. Hims & Hers expects Q1 2021 revenues to range between $48 million to $50 million, above the $44.36 million analyst expectations. Adjusted EBITDA range is expected between (-$9.5 million) to (-$11.5 million). The Company guided 2021 full-year revenues between $195 million to $205 million compared to $183.71 million consensus analyst estimates. Full-year Adjusted EBITDA is expected between (-$35 million) to (-$45 million).

  Credit Suisse Initiation

On. March 2, 2021, Citigroup upped its rating from Neutral to a BUY with a $26 price target. A week later on March 9, 2021, Credit Suisse started coverage with a Neutral rating with a $16 price target as shares closed the day at $13.58. The analyst Jailendra Singh has compelling points regarding the discrete nature of the services, “Hims & Hers opens doors for consumer who otherwise may have avoided seeking treatment, especially for stigma-ridden conditions, or prefer to keep their treatment private and confidential from their employers.” She summed it up, “As consumers have become more comfortable using telehealth, we believe HIMS is positioned to capture industry tailwinds with a leading direct-to-consumer health brand. Further, with 80% of customers being first-time buyers of services featured on the platform, HIMS establishes valuable relationships that could lead to future opportunities for organic growth.”

Hims & Hers Health Stock is a Discrete Telemedicine Play

HIMS Opportunistic Pullback Levels

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames provides a near-term view of the landscape for HIMS stock. The weekly rifle chart peaked out at the 2.618 Fibonacci (fib) level at $25.44 on Feb. 8, 2021. Shares proceeded to sell-off as the weekly stochastic crossed down through the 80-band for a full oscillation move towards the 20-band. The weekly 5-period moving average resistance (MA) is falling at $15.48 and the 15-period MA is at $16.45. Shares bottomed out at the $11.40 fib on March 5th formed a daily market structure low (MSL) buy trigger above $14.12 and a weekly MSL trigger above $16. The weekly market structure high (MSH) sell triggered under $18.93, which becomes a very formidable resistance on bounces. The daily rifle chart reversed into an uptrend powered by the bullish stochastic mini pup grind through the 20-band as it peaked and stalled at the 70-band. The initial pop peaked at $17.12 as shares gapped down on the earnings reaction stalling out the daily 5-period MA. Shares were able to hold the $14.12 daily MSL trigger but await the direction of the daily stochastic which can either form a bullish mini pup on a bounce through the 5-period MA and weekly MSL trigger above $16 or a cross down that would reawaken the weekly mini inverse pup. Prudent investors can monitor for opportunistic pullback levels at the $13.36 fib, $12.46 fib, $11.40 fib, $10.49 fib, and the $9.84 fib. Keep an eye on peer telemedicine stocks LFMD and TDOC as they move together. Upside trajectories range from the $18.16 fib up towards the $24.26 fib with potential to the $28.26 fib.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)1.0$13.03-0.2%N/AN/ABuy$19.00
LifeMD (LFMD)0.3$18.75+5.3%N/AN/AN/AN/A
Teladoc Health (TDOC)1.7$176.16-3.2%N/A-123.19Buy$243.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


7 Stocks That May Provide the Real Solution to The Coronavirus Puzzle

October 2, 2020, may not rank as one of those “where were you when” moments. But when news broke that the President of the United States and the First Lady tested positive for the novel coronavirus, there was certainly a sense that we were living through a historical moment (as if we already were not).

Over the following days, several biotech and pharmaceutical companies took the headlines. However, these weren’t the vaccine stocks that investors have committed to memory. These were companies that are leading the race for antiviral therapeutics.

And with a very high profile proof of concept, therapeutics may have had their moment. It’s far too early to say whether these drugs truly carry the answer. But from the outset of the pandemic, there has been a feeling that therapeutics may carry the ultimate solution to neutralizing the most severe effects of the novel coronavirus.

As you might expect, there is no shortage of companies in the therapeutic discussion. In this special presentation, we’re highlighting seven companies that you should be paying close attention to. If therapeutics nudge ahead of a vaccine, these stocks are likely to make strong upward moves.

View the "7 Stocks That May Provide the Real Solution to The Coronavirus Puzzle".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement
Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.