MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/18 – 10/22

The major exchanges continue to move higher as initial signs indicate that earnings may be stronger than expected, although guidance remains weak. Next week the number of companies reporting ramps up and that may change the bullish narrative that allowed the exchanges to close at all-time highs on October 21. Next week the markets will also get the latest reading on the PCE Price Index which is the Federal Reserve’s favorite tool for measuring inflation. You can count on the MarketBeat team to identify and analyze the stocks and the stories that are moving the market.

Articles by Sean Sechler

Sean Sechler reminded would-be investors that you don’t need to have a lot of money to invest in stocks. There are many attractive stocks that don’t require a large financial commitment. And Sechler gave our readers three of the top picks that they can buy for under $100. Another good tip for investors of all experience levels is to look for stocks that analysts are bullish on. These professionals have access to information that help inform their opinion. While they aren’t always right, their track record is solid. With that in mind, Sechler gave investors three stocks that are currently favored by analysts. And with earnings season underway financial stocks have been leading the way. Sechler points out that rising yields and persistent inflation is making these stocks more attractive and offers three no-brainer financial stocks for investors to buy.

Articles by Jea Yu

Jea Yu was in a bullish mood. However, as Yu points out there are times that it’s better for investors to be prudent. And that was the case with three stocks that Yu highlights that are surging for different reasons. In the case of Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK), the stock is popping on news that its Covid-19 pill received favorable phase three clinical trial results. For Nucor (NYSE:NUE), the steel maker is benefiting from strong demand and rising steel prices. And for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) the financial powerhouse is benefiting from the zero-interest rate environment but suggests that it may benefit from rate hikes because it will boost the profits of some of its underlying businesses. With all three of these stocks, Yu advises investors to look for opportunistic pullbacks.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Thomas Hughes is looking at three quality stocks that for different reasons are buy-the-dip candidates. Hughes was providing an update on Verizon (NYSE:VZ). VZ stock fell to an 18-month low due to a poor analyst rating. Then it reported mixed earnings. However, Hughes says that appears to be doing nothing more than making Verizon a deep value stock and a strong buying opportunity. Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) is moving lower because the company didn’t provide guidance due to ongoing concerns regarding Covid-19. However, the company continues to beat on earnings and revenue and also pays a safe, growing dividend that adds to the stock’s appeal. And the supply chain crisis is causing short-term pain for J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) because of the resulting labor shortage. However, Hughes points out that demand is likely to stay strong as the company will be integral to moving goods around the country.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Sam Quirke was pondering the same question as the analyst community. That is, what to do about Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock? As Quirke points out, it depends on which opinion you agree with. One prominent analyst gave the stock a downgrade on expectations of slower growth with its streaming service. But another analyst is more bullish on Disney+ and believes that the company will get growth from its other revenue streams as well. Quirke was also looking at Ford (NYSE:F) which recently logged its highest close since 2015. Investors are taking notice of the company’s strong electric vehicle sales which is showing that the company’s long-term commitment to the EV space is beginning to pay dividends.

Articles by Chris Markoch

The supply chain disruption is at the top of many news cycles. And Chris Markoch was eyeing the transportation sector as a likely winner. Breaking up the supply-demand logjam is going to require more than unloading barges. With that in mind, Markoch picked up three transportation stocks that look to be big winners in the fourth quarter. As the economy recovers, investors are turning their attention back to the healthcare sector and Markoch was advising investors that Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is a good stock to hold now for growth as elective procedures increase. Markoch was also looking at the prospects for Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) which is dropping despite reporting stellar earnings. Investors seem to believe the company’s acquisition of credit card provider Fair Square Financial will eat into earnings. But ALLY still looks like a strong play in the fintech space.

Articles by Kate Stalter

Kate Stalter reminded investors that in the first few years of a company going public, a company’s stock tends to be among the market’s strongest price gainers. And with that in mind, Stalter identified three stocks that recently went public and are likely to keep showing significant gains. One company that falls just outside the window of “newly public” company, but is still in a growth window is Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET). This is a trend that has been in place for three years. And while Stalter warns that the bullish run may be ending, it should still be one of your closely watched stocks. Stalter was also looking at Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG). The stock is showing some bullish technical indicators ahead of the company’s November 1, 2021 earnings report. And analysts believe the domestic shale company is well-positioned to compete with overseas drillers.

Defensive stocks are companies that deliver consistent revenue and earnings regardless of what is happening in the broader economy. This has the effect of allowing these stocks to outperform the market when the economy is in a downturn. But it also means that these stocks are frequently overlooked during bull markets.After all, for many investors, particularly younger investors, but the benefit of capturing a dividend is far down on their list of priorities. But it’s specifically their ability to serve as a hedge against volatility that makes defensive stocks worthy of consideration in every portfolio.One characteristic of defensive stocks is they have a high percentage of institutional ownership. These institutions (hedge funds, large investment banks, mutual funds, etc.) are frequently referred to as the “smart money.” By putting their money into these companies it’s a sign that the company is financially sound and likely to perform well.Defensive stocks can be found in many sectors. In this presentation, we’re giving you one pick from various sectors.