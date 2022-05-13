MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13

In mid-day trading, markets are up significantly. This means barring a late afternoon surprise, the markets are poised to end a difficult week on a high note. Investors shouldn’t get complacent. This week’s CPI and PPI reports came in hot which means inflation will be around for some time to come. And the markets may still need to factor in the Fed’s plan to begin shrinking its balance sheet in June. With that said, investors should take these green days while they can get them and continue to follow their plan to find quality stocks at deep discounts. And the MarketBeat team is here to help. Our team of contributors stays on top of the market to help you identify buying opportunities that lead to profitable investment decisions. Here are some of the articles they were looking at this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

If you were unaware that the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a business entity of its own, you’re probably not alone. The electronic U.S. stock market exchange operator is best known for providing listing services on its namesake exchange as well as the Philadelphia and Boston exchanges. But as Jea Yu points out, the company provides other services and compliance tools that make it a buy-the-dip opportunity. Yu was also analyzing the outlook for Corning (NYSE:GLW) which makes glass and optical technology products for the technology and energy sectors. The company points out that demand is at record levels, and the stock is down less than the broader market which makes GLW stock an opportunistic buy. And Yu was also looking at Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). Its stock is being punished, but investors may not be taking into account the strong demand for its robotic surgical products.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

If investors believe that inflation is peaking, the Producer Price Index (PPI) data for April should put that to rest. That’s a key reason why Thomas Hughes wrote that investors should expect the S&P 500 to fall even further than the current sell-off. However, investors know there are always stocks to buy. And Hughes gives investors three stocks that they can buy to ride out the current market. Another stock that Hughes believes may be getting ready to rally is Wolverine Worldwide (NASDAQ:WWW). The company is showing strong demand across all brands and channels which Hughes believes will provide a lift for the stock later this year.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Sam Quirke is never shy about taking a look at stock’s that are making news for all the wrong reasons. So it shouldn’t surprise readers that Quirke was wading into Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). The share price for the cryptocurrency exchange was cut in half after the company’s brutal earnings report. Quirke lays out a bullish and bearish case that may simply come down to how you feel about the future of crypto in general. Quirke was also looking at Shopify (NYSE:SHOP). The e-commerce platform has seen its stock drop by nearly 80% since November. However, as Quirke points out, patient investors may start to see buying signals that could mean its safe to invest in SHOP stock. On a more optimistic note, Quirke analyzed the earnings report delivered by Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA). The report served to justify the bullish sentiment that has been keeping the stock from falling more than 20% from last year’s high.

Articles by Chris Markoch

One quarter is a nice surprise; two or more quarters may show a trend. That’s the message that Chris Markoch has for investors who may be considering buying Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD). The company is confirming that it has enviable pricing power. However, analysts believe BUD stock may be a quarter or two away from being a buy. Markoch was also writing about Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) and he gives investors three reasons why they should consider it for their watch lists. Markoch was also comparing the stocks of Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). Both companies are gearing up for the first summer without Covid restrictions in two years. Markoch believes that inflation may actually work to these company’s advantages as families seek out a return to value-based entertainment options.

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.