MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/19 – 7/23

Virus cases are up and the market went down, but only for a moment. As the trading week closes out all the major indexes are flirting with record highs buoyed by an earnings season which is delivering as expected. For the moment, inflation fears are abated but that could change when the PCE price index is released next week. That will give investors an idea of if the Fed will change its mind about inflation. However, it will also be a week when some of the hottest names in tech report earnings. And the MarketBeat team of writers will stay on top of the stocks and stories that are moving the market. Here’s a look at some of the stocks they analyzed this week.

Concerns about rising cases of the novel coronavirus are putting vaccine stocks back in focus. Rather than reach for longshots, Sean Sechler presented three vaccine stocks that are likely to pay off for investors with cash on the sideline. In fact, it was a rise in virus cases that was responsible for a 900-point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) on July 19. That’s never easy to sit through, but Sechler reminded investors that buying DJIA stocks when the market takes a dip is a good way to get quality stocks on sale. And Sechler was giving readers three facts to know about the much-anticipated Robinhood IPO which is likely to happen later this quarter.

Jea Yu had his eyes on Nio (NYSE:NIO) this week and reminded investors that bargain hunting still applies in a sector as speculative as electric vehicles. With that in mind, Yu is finding NIO stock to be approaching a buy zone after shares have recently retreated. But while electric vehicle stocks are cooling down, space stocks are going to the moon (figuratively). In this case, Yu was looking at Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE). After a successful space flight, Yu was giving investors technical indicators that could indicate a good buying opportunity. Yu was also looking at Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) which turned out to be a pandemic winner even as many people were driving less. With the reopening in full swing, the daily commute could be a harbinger of further growth for the only publicly traded satellite radio company.

The beverage sector is starting to find its groove as the economy recovers. One example of this is found in Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK). As Thomas Hughes writes, the manufacturer of aluminum cans is reporting surging revenue. And the company is taking steps to add shareholder value including initiating a dividend during the pandemic. Moving to a more traditional play on beverage stocks, Hughes acknowledges that Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP) may be a better buy, but Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) isn’t too shabby and could very easily be testing new all-time highs soon. Hughes was also reminding investors that there are times when you shouldn’t overlook a quality dividend stock just because of a high P/E ratio. That’s the case that he makes for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) which has increased its dividend for the last 64 years.

Buying low and selling high is a time-honored investment strategy. But as Sam Quirke writes, you don’t always have to buy at the absolute low to make a nice profit. Making opportune buys of stocks that are bouncing back after a sell-off is a good indicator of what stocks the “smart money” believes are oversold. One stock that is having no such problem is Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Shares of the social media giant are climbing and the stock continues to outperform the broader tech sector. On the other hand, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been range-bound for the better part of a year, but Quirke suggests that there are signs that the stock looks ready to climb higher.

One of the best strategies for assessing the short-term fortunes of a stock is to find stocks that have recently received one or more analyst upgrades. And Chris Markoch gave investors the 10 Most Upgraded Stocks per the MarketBeat screener in the month of June. Markoch was also looking at two of the companies that reported earnings this week. Nucor (NYSE:NUE) has seen its stock price rise throughout the pandemic. And with the infrastructure bill likely to pass Congress in some fashion, Markoch reiterated his opinion that investors should buy with confidence of a firm floor for the stock. On the other hand, Markoch was more bearish on the prospects of AT&T (NYSE:T) warning investors that there may be a long-term story for the company, but one good earnings report isn’t enough to build back all the trust it has lost.

Investors are searching for data points to confirm the strength of the economic recovery. Kate Stalter might suggest you look at Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV). The company reported revenue that exceeded analysts’ estimates and is seeing leisure travel demand in June exceed 2019 levels. Another headline story is the home building market. Stalter analyzed DR Horton (NYSE:DHI) after the company recorded a double beat in its fiscal third quarter earnings report. More importantly, the homebuilder cited “unbelievable” demand and increased its guidance for the remainder of the year. And while international stocks aren’t for every investor, diversification is important in every portfolio. With that in mind, Stalter gave investors three of the most popular international stocks to buy now.

