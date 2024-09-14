MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 - 9/13

Markets were mostly positive this week as benign inflation numbers did nothing to dampen expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates when it meets next week. However, for a broader rally to take place, the Fed will likely have to cut more than 25 basis points. The CME Fed Watch tool puts those odds at 47%.

Next week, investors can expect volatility ahead of the Fed’s decision. However, there will also be information on the housing market and retail sales to digest. All of this is to stay, the long-term outlook for the market remains bullish, but September and October are living up to their rocky reputation.

Articles by Jea Yu

Many economists still suggest that the U.S. economy is headed for a mild recession. And if September is an indication, investors may be starting to believe it. If that’s the case, you’ll want to read Jea Yu’s article on two recession-resistant stocks that you may want to consider for their defensive characteristics.

Although Medtronic plc NYSE: MDT wasn’t one of Yu’s two recession-resistant stocks, it very well could have been. The medical device maker is a leader in a sector that is gaining popularity as the aging of America continues. Read why the advancement in Medtronic’s product cardiovascular product portfolio makes MDT stock one to watch closely.

If you’re looking for a defensive stock of another variety, Yu also wrote about four reasons for investors to consider General Mills Inc. NYSE: GIS as a stock to add to their portfolio.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Many investors are considering the way artificial intelligence (AI) may change how companies do business. But you may not be considering how it’s already impacting technology stocks and particularly software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks. This week, Thomas Hughes wrote about three companies that are using AI to disrupt traditional SaaS companies and how investors may want to approach them.

Hughes also reviewed some of the companies that have recently announced share buybacks. This is a way that companies reward shareholders by reducing share count which tends to drive up a stock’s price over time. But as with many things, some buybacks are better than others and Hughes wrote about three new stock buybacks that are worth a closer look.

And GameStop Corp. NYSE: GME reported earnings this week with a surprise profit. But Hughes cautions investors not to be fooled by the report. Hughes explains why the company is generating interest income but is building up cash at the expense of shareholder value.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Sam Quirke writes about the recent price action on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. NASDAQ: AMD stock which is struggling to stay in positive territory for the year. However, analysts are still bullish on AMD stock with some issuing price targets that point to an 85% upside. Quirke helps you sift through the noise with the stock chart and if there are technical signals that support analysts’ views.

Another technology stock taking investors on a wild ride recently is Amazon.com Inc. NASDAQ: AMZN. The stock hit an all-time high in July, dropped sharply with the rest of the sector in August and is now attempting a rally. Quirke explains why you may want to consider the opinion of analysts who suggest that AMZN stock is a screaming bargain.

Articles by Chris Markoch

On September 23, Palantir Technologies Inc. NYSE: PLTR will begin trading as part of the S&P 500. This week, Chris Markoch wrote about the significance of this decision and what investors may want to know before getting involved in PLTR stock.

Markoch also looked at stocks showing high levels of short interest on MarketBeat.com and made the case for why there are three stocks that could be candidates for a short squeeze.

The recent CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: CRWD outage caused by the company’s software update failure has soured interest in cybersecurity stocks. But AI is creating new security threats and making it more urgent than ever for companies to have the tools to beat them. That long-term gain is why Markoch focused on three cybersecurity stocks to buy.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

At a time when we’re hearing a lot about endorsements, Applied Digital Corp. NASDAQ: APLD got a significant vote of confidence via a $160 million strategic financing deal from NVIDIA Corp. NASDAQ: NVDA. However, as Ryan Hasson wrote this week, the stock still faces headwinds from analysts and short sellers that it will have to overcome.

Value investors will want to check out Hasson’s article on three overlooked defensive stocks that have attractive dividend yields and may be undervalued based on their price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

And the recent performance of one of the leading biotech ETFs could point to a breakout in the sector. IF that’s true, Hasson offers up two biotech stocks that investors will want to consider.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

An important story this week was that the Biden administration blocked the merger between Nippon Steel OTCMKTS: NISTF and United States Steel Co. NYSE: X. However, Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli explains why the short-term volatility from the announcement may also bring clarity to a stock that may offer strong value.

Sector rotation and lower interest rates may point investors to utility stocks. Osorio-Mazilli explains why one of the names to consider is Duke Energy Co. NYSE: DUK. In addition to the company’s attractive dividend, DUK stock is also being bid up by analysts.

Osorio-Mazilli also looked at three stocks that may have been casualties of the recent market volatility. That is once selling momentum starts, it can get overdone. That seems to be the case with these three oversold stocks that may not offer value for much longer.

Articles by Leo Miller

The wait is (almost) over. This week, Apple Inc. NASDAQ: AAPL unveiled its new AI-enabled iPhone 16. Leo Miller explained what investors need to know about the phone, the possibility of this being the start of a super-cycle, and whether they should buy into the bullish analysts' forecasts.

Miller was also analyzing the recent forecast from Roblox Corp. NYSE: RBLX. The company recently set a target to grow its daily active user base to 12 times the current level. That’s more than fun and games, and Miller explains why achieving that goal is critical to meeting its growth expectations.

Miller also analyzed Merck & Co. Inc. NYSE: MRK which has contributed the most to earnings in the healthcare sector. However, as Miller notes that isn’t reflected in the company’s stock price, which means that MRK stock may be undervalued.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Nathan Reiff explains why the “September Effect” may be in play for stocks. But more importantly, he offers a strategy for investors to make a short-term pivot into two stress-free stocks that have the fundamentals and business models that can manage through periods of volatility.

Reiff also checked in on GE Vernova LLC NYSE: GEV. The General Electric spin-off has only been trading publicly since the beginning of 2024, but Reiff notes that it’s already beginning to stand out as the best of the three new companies, particularly as its portfolio in wind power improves.

And with football season underway, now may be a good time to look at sports betting stocks. This week, Reiff compared DraftKings Inc. NASDAQ: DKNG and DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. NASDAQ: DDI. At first glance, the two companies couldn’t be more different, but Reiff explains why they both may be a good fit if you want to profit in the sector.

