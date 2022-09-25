50% OFF
S&P 500   3,693.23
DOW   29,590.41
QQQ   275.51
Get 1TB of Top-Rated Cloud Storage for Life for Just $112
Germany secures more gas shipments as Scholz visits Gulf
Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts
Poverty, inflation, fear: Egypt's economy pushed to brink
Poverty and inflation: Egypt's economy hit by global turmoil
German leader continues Gulf tour with stops in UAE, Qatar
Fire breaks out at world's biggest produce market in Paris
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
German leader continues Gulf tour with stops in UAE, Qatar
Fire breaks out at world's biggest produce market in Paris
Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?

Mon., September 26, 2022 | Kate Stalter
  • Analysts are optimistic about Targa Resources, but estimates could be slashed if a recession causes lower energy demand
  • Carlisle Companies has a long history of profitability, which is a sign that’s likely to continue
  • Steel Dynamics is straddling two opposing trends, which could result in either lower revenue or increased revenue 

Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
In a familiar story, midcaps Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP), Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD), the largest components of the S&P 400 mid-cap index, all gapped down Friday along with the broader market.

Mid-caps are traditionally classified as those with market capitalizations between $2 billion and $10 billion, but all three exceed that level. In fact, Targa and Carlisle have market caps above $13.1 billion, which is the minimum to be included in the large-cap S&P 500. All three are larger than some S&500 components. (Indexes don’t automatically kick stocks out when their market caps become too large or too small. Instead, changes may come when they re-constitute, at regular intervals throughout the year.)

Together, those three stocks comprise about 1.94% of the index. That’s a far cry from the S&P 500, where the top three components, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which together account for more than 16% of the index, therefore having an outsized effect on total performance. 


Mid-caps have some characteristics of both large- and small-caps, in that they are often more stable than smaller stocks, but can still have better upside potential than larger names. 

Targa is a Houston-based company engaged in the processing, sale, storage and transportation of natural gas and crude oil. The company operates in the Permian Basin and other shale-rich areas. Like many energy firms, it slashed capital spending in 2020 as investors demanded that reduction. The company suffered a loss of $7.26 per share that year, followed by a smaller loss in 2021. 

Last year, the company slashed debt, but it still has a high debt-to-equity ratio. That’s not uncommon in capital-intensive businesses like oil-and-gas gathering and production. 

The stock itself has outperformed its index, returning 27.30% year-to-date, vs. the S&P 400’s decline of 20.36%. That’s in large part to the outperformance of the broader energy sector this year. 

So what are the forward-looking projections for this stock? 

Wall Street is eyeing earnings per share of $4.06 this year, following last year’s loss. Next year, earnings are expected to come in at $5.53 per share, which would be a gain of 36%. 

Of course, it remains to be seen whether demand for energy remains at the anticipated levels, but that’s true right now of all sectors in a potentially shaky economy.
Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?

Mid-cap peer Carlisle Companies is a Scottsdale, Arizona, firm that designs and manufactures products including braking systems, specialty chemicals, lawn and garden equipment, roofing systems, and aerospace products.

This stock, too, is outpacing its index, with a 2022 return of 13.16. The stock fell 6.14% the week ended September 23, but at this juncture, it’s too soon to try deciphering chart patterns and ascertaining whether a stock’s correction looks productive. That part depends on the broader market.

That means it’s more constructive to turn to the fundamentals. The company has a long history of profitability, as MarketBeat earnings data reveal. It also tends to beat revenue views. While that may seem like a rear-view mirror view, companies that beat estimates tend to continue along that trajectory.

For the full year, Wall Street expects Carlisle to earn $20.29 per share, a gain of 115%. 
Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?

Steel Dynamics is another company with a solid track record of profitability. 

There are two opposing forces at work that could affect the Indiana-based manufacturer of flat-rolled, structural, rails, bars, and other steel products. First, the work-from-home trend could mean less construction of office buildings, which rely on the company’s products.

However, the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act includes incentives for sourcing domestically-produced steel and other metal components. 

As of now, analysts have a “hold” rating on the stock, according to MarketBeat analyst data. That seems appropriate for a company that’s straddling divergent trends. 

Analysts’ consensus price target on the stock is $92.71, an upside of 32.09%. 

This stock, too, has outpaced its index, with a year-to-date return of 14.18%.

At this juncture, consider very carefully whether you want to add any stocks to your portfolio, as there’s no sign that capitulation has arrived. However, when building your watchlist, consider top-performing mid-caps with good prospects and a solid history of profitability. 
Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Targa Resources (TRGP)
3.0609 of 5 stars		$59.75-8.7%2.34%67.90Buy$82.83
Carlisle Companies (CSL)
2.8173 of 5 stars		$273.41-2.0%1.10%18.89Moderate Buy$316.00
Steel Dynamics (STLD)
2.4895 of 5 stars		$70.19-3.3%1.94%3.12Hold$92.71
Amazon.com (AMZN)
3.1262 of 5 stars		$113.78-3.0%N/A102.00Moderate Buy$176.61
Apple (AAPL)
2.8363 of 5 stars		$150.43-1.5%0.61%24.82Moderate Buy$181.90
Microsoft (MSFT)
3.4514 of 5 stars		$237.92-1.3%1.04%24.68Moderate Buy$332.77
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
