Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023

S&P 500   3,859.11
DOW   31,836.74
QQQ   284.21
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week's Q3 Report?
MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
S&P 500   3,859.11
DOW   31,836.74
QQQ   284.21
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week's Q3 Report?
MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
S&P 500   3,859.11
DOW   31,836.74
QQQ   284.21
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week's Q3 Report?
MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
S&P 500   3,859.11
DOW   31,836.74
QQQ   284.21
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week's Q3 Report?
MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in

Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023

Wed., October 26, 2022 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • Array has posted a gain of 30.96% in the past three months, far surpassing the most appropriate benchmark, the S&P 600 small-cap index.
  • Analysts see the company growing year-over-year earnings and revenue when it reports on November 8.
  • Wall Street has a "moderate-buy" rating on the stock and a price target of $22.38, a potential upside of 39.64%. 
Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023Any time an industry is home to top-performing stocks, there’s always opportunity among companies that operate in industries related to the industry’s big names. Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) makes the ground-mounting systems used in solar energy installations. 

Sure, solar companies like large-cap Enphase (NASDAQ: ENPH) and mid-cap First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) get more attention than Array, which has a market cap of just $2.4 billion.

Within the solar energy sub-industry, those are the only two U.S.-listed companies outperforming Array at the moment, and only by slim margins. 

Array has posted a gain of 30.96% in the past three months, far surpassing the most appropriate benchmark, the S&P 600 small-cap index, tracked by ETFs such as the SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA: SPSM)

That index has dropped 20.95% year to-date. In contrast, Array is up 2.17% in 2022. That’s not so much to cheer about, but the not-so-distant future for Array could potentially bring more gains, if analysts are correct and if tax incentives deliver the punch that’s expected. 

Array qualifies as a newly public company, having made its public-markets debut exactly two years ago, in October 2020. That’s an encouraging sign, as companies often post some of their biggest price gains within the first several years of going public.


Like other companies in the solar industry, Array is well positioned to get a boost from sales due to the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes incentives for adding solar panels to businesses and residences. 

Albuquerque, New Mexico-based Array doesn’t make panels, but instead focuses on mechanical gear that helps maximize the panels’ performance. 

Gear Helps Panels Generate More Power 

Array is among the biggest makers of gear called trackers, which align solar panels to capture the best angle toward the sun. This adjustment allows the panels to generate as much as 25% more power than more conventional mounting gear. 

According to the company’s IPO filing, trackers also deliver a 22% lower levelized cost of energy than “fixed tilt” mounting systems. Trackers cost less than ground-mounted solar projects. The company also said that about “70% of all ground-mounted solar energy projects constructed in the U.S. during 2019 utilized trackers,” according to its sources.  

Other publicly listed companies that make trackers include two small companies, Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM), which has a market cap of just $121 million and FTC Solar (NASDAQ: FTCI), which checks in at $205 million. 

Neither of those companies is profitable, although FTC is expected to book net income of $0.26 per share next year, and Beam has been growing revenue at a fast clip in recent quarters.

Analysts See 2022 Earnings Growth

Array has been profitable since 2019, but has an uneven history of earnings growth. Earnings dropped sharply in 2021, but Wall Street sees that trend reversing this year, expecting $0.31 per share for the full year, an increase of 31%. In 2023, analysts see earnings rising another 206%, to $0.95 per share. 

According to MarketBeat earnings data for Array, the company has an uneven history when it comes to meeting or missing net income and revenue views. However, it beat both top- and bottom-line views in the past two quarters. 

While a company’s earnings history matters, and can have some predictive value, the new tax incentives as part of the recently passed climate bill could be a game changer for Array and other solar companies. 

Toward that end, analysts have a “moderate buy” rating on the stock and a price target of $22.38, a potential upside of 39.64%. 

Array’s chart shows a correction that began in August, as the stock pulled back from a high of $24. Shares closed Tuesday at $16.03, up $0.89, or 5.88%. But a gap-up in late July, followed by another on August 10 still combine to create that three-month gain.

When the company reports its third quarter on November 8, after the bell, Wall Street expects earnings of $0.10 per share on revenue of $397.18 million. Both would be significant year-over-year increases. 

Should you invest $1,000 in Array Technologies right now?

Before you consider Array Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Array Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Array Technologies currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Array Technologies (ARRY)
2.7139 of 5 stars		$16.03+5.9%N/A-19.55Moderate Buy$22.38
Enphase Energy (ENPH)
2.1868 of 5 stars		$265.59+4.9%N/A185.73Moderate Buy$273.52
First Solar (FSLR)
2.1956 of 5 stars		$127.15+2.1%N/A72.24Moderate Buy$127.42
Beam Global (BEEM)
1.8687 of 5 stars		$12.01+13.9%N/A-12.91Buy$29.33
FTC Solar (FTCI)
1.9898 of 5 stars		$2.02+9.8%N/A-1.96Moderate Buy$6.85
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)N/A$37.18+2.4%1.69%N/AN/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.