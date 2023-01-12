QQQ   279.47 (+0.69%)
AAPL   133.96 (+0.35%)
MSFT   239.31 (+1.50%)
META   136.79 (+2.93%)
GOOGL   91.49 (-0.03%)
AMZN   95.41 (+0.34%)
TSLA   120.89 (-1.89%)
NVDA   164.31 (+2.69%)
NIO   11.57 (+0.52%)
BABA   113.18 (-1.60%)
AMD   71.15 (+3.03%)
T   19.52 (+0.57%)
MU   57.74 (-0.55%)
F   13.48 (+1.97%)
CGC   2.50 (+0.81%)
GE   78.81 (+1.44%)
DIS   100.39 (+4.21%)
AMC   5.10 (+3.66%)
PFE   47.39 (-0.13%)
PYPL   79.45 (+1.16%)
NFLX   332.01 (+1.45%)
QQQ   279.47 (+0.69%)
AAPL   133.96 (+0.35%)
MSFT   239.31 (+1.50%)
META   136.79 (+2.93%)
GOOGL   91.49 (-0.03%)
AMZN   95.41 (+0.34%)
TSLA   120.89 (-1.89%)
NVDA   164.31 (+2.69%)
NIO   11.57 (+0.52%)
BABA   113.18 (-1.60%)
AMD   71.15 (+3.03%)
T   19.52 (+0.57%)
MU   57.74 (-0.55%)
F   13.48 (+1.97%)
CGC   2.50 (+0.81%)
GE   78.81 (+1.44%)
DIS   100.39 (+4.21%)
AMC   5.10 (+3.66%)
PFE   47.39 (-0.13%)
PYPL   79.45 (+1.16%)
NFLX   332.01 (+1.45%)
QQQ   279.47 (+0.69%)
AAPL   133.96 (+0.35%)
MSFT   239.31 (+1.50%)
META   136.79 (+2.93%)
GOOGL   91.49 (-0.03%)
AMZN   95.41 (+0.34%)
TSLA   120.89 (-1.89%)
NVDA   164.31 (+2.69%)
NIO   11.57 (+0.52%)
BABA   113.18 (-1.60%)
AMD   71.15 (+3.03%)
T   19.52 (+0.57%)
MU   57.74 (-0.55%)
F   13.48 (+1.97%)
CGC   2.50 (+0.81%)
GE   78.81 (+1.44%)
DIS   100.39 (+4.21%)
AMC   5.10 (+3.66%)
PFE   47.39 (-0.13%)
PYPL   79.45 (+1.16%)
NFLX   332.01 (+1.45%)
QQQ   279.47 (+0.69%)
AAPL   133.96 (+0.35%)
MSFT   239.31 (+1.50%)
META   136.79 (+2.93%)
GOOGL   91.49 (-0.03%)
AMZN   95.41 (+0.34%)
TSLA   120.89 (-1.89%)
NVDA   164.31 (+2.69%)
NIO   11.57 (+0.52%)
BABA   113.18 (-1.60%)
AMD   71.15 (+3.03%)
T   19.52 (+0.57%)
MU   57.74 (-0.55%)
F   13.48 (+1.97%)
CGC   2.50 (+0.81%)
GE   78.81 (+1.44%)
DIS   100.39 (+4.21%)
AMC   5.10 (+3.66%)
PFE   47.39 (-0.13%)
PYPL   79.45 (+1.16%)
NFLX   332.01 (+1.45%)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move

Thu., January 12, 2023 | Thomas Hughes

Key Points

  • Sorrento Therapeutics is on the move following preliminary results from Scilex. 
  • Scilex is Sorrento Therapeutics' publicly traded subsidiary. 
  • The company's 1st product to market is making money. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move

A pair of hot pharma stocks are on the move and could become the next buzz on Wall Street. Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), through its subsidiary Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX), is making money. That’s a big deal for a company whose stock just hit penny-stock levels and is at risk of NASDAQ delisting.

What this means for investors is cash flow, and that is always good news. Assuming the momentum continues to build, shares of Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex could sustain a rally well into the back half of the year. 

What Is The News With Sorrento Therapeutics?

Sorrento Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharma company that operates in 2 segments. These are Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex which is also a publicly listed company.

Scilex is in the business of non-opioid pain relief and has recently had a product hit the market. The news here is that sales in 2022 were much better than expected. The company released its preliminary results, which expect 2022 net revenue to come in the range of $37 to $42 million.

That’s good for a gain of 18% over last year, and it could be better if the accounts receivable are caught up before the accounting is finished. 

Two Hot Pharma Stocks That Are On The Move 

Scilex came to market only a few months ago. The company IPOd via a reverse merger with SPAC Vickers Vantage Corp in November 2022, and the action has been less than bullish.


The revenue news has the stock on the move, but a reversal could be in play. The risk for investors in Silex is resistance at the $1.40 level, which could be fierce. Assuming the company’s sales can gain traction in 2023 as they did in 2022, the ultimate trajectory for the stock should be upward. 

Catalysts Are In The Works For Scilex 

Scilex has not 1 but 2 approved treatments. Its product Gloperba is an oral solution for the treatment of gout. Gout is a debilitating condition and one that is fueling a growth market. The current outlook is for a CAGR near 8.5% through 2030, which could be a cautious estimate. Scilex plans to launch the treatment in the US in 2023, and other candidates are in the pipeline. The 3 most noteworthy include 2 treatments for lower back pain/sciatica and 1 for fibromyalgia. 

No analysts are covering Scilex, showing up on Marketbeat.com’s tracking tools, but at least 2 are covering Sorrento Therapeutics. They have the stock pegged at a Moderate Buy with a price target at least 300% above the current price action. The range is quite wide, but the low end is at $5, and the consensus is near $12.50, which implies more than a 1000% upside for investors. Sorrento also has a robust pipeline of products, including 5 on the brink of FDA approval. If even one makes it to the market, it will be a game-changing event for the company and the stock price. 

The Technical Outlook: Sorrento Might Have Bottomed 

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics cratered in the wake of the IPO under short-selling pressure. Now the stock appears to be at a bottom that could turn into a reversal, given the latest news. Assuming the company and/or its subsidiary can follow through with another win, upward price movement is assured. Until then, price action will be driven by the latest news and may be capped near the $1.80 or $3.00 level. Two Hot Pharma Stocks That Are On The Move 

Should you invest $1,000 in Sorrento Therapeutics right now?

Before you consider Sorrento Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sorrento Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
10

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Scilex (SCLX)
0 of 5 stars		$7.10-5.0%N/AN/AN/AN/A
Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
2.222 of 5 stars		$1.10+2.8%N/AN/ABuy$12.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Recent Videos

PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here’s Why
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here's Why
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Is Now Time For Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Is Now Time For Dick's Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: