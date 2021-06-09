The 10 Most Searched Stocks on MarketBeat in May 2021

One of the best investing strategies is to invest in stocks that are trending. Generally speaking, these are stocks that have strong and growing interest from both retail and institutional investors. Our trending stocks report aims to identify such companies based on the actions and interests of MarketBeat readers and subscribers. Rankings are calculated based on the number of new MarketBeat users that have added a given stock to their watchlist in the last 30 days and the number of search queries for a company on MarketBeat in the last 30 days.

Here are the top 10 most searched stocks on MarketBeat in May 2021:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) – Investors can’t get enough of AMC stock. However, unlike when the stock popped as part of meme stock mania, this time investors may have a case. Memorial Day weekend saw the kickoff of the summer movie season. As consumers return to cinemas across the country, the outlook for AMC stock looks better. But be careful as short interest in the stock remains high. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) - Apple has been one of the market’s strongest performers in the last several years. But this FAANG stock has lost its bite lately, trading sideways. Apple continues to impress investors with strong growth, but analysts may be wondering if all that growth is priced into AAPL stock. Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) – Since going public via a direct listing in January, Palantir has been a company that can’t stay out of the news. Investors are getting their head around the possibilities of the company’s distinct programs for public and private sector clients, making it likely that PLTR stock will be on this list for months to come. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Tesla remains one of the most actively traded stocks and with good reason. TSLA stock is up 241% in the trailing twelve months ending June 2, 2001. Yet for some investors, that doesn’t seem to be enough. Tesla may be getting caught up as the air comes out of the EV bubble, but with the stock price down 12% in the last month, it could be setting up as a great buying opportunity. Nio (NYSE:NIO) – Investors are still plugged into EV stocks. But the flight towards quality is keeping interest in NIO stock high. The “Tesla of China” continues to impress investors with strong delivery numbers. And until there is a clear winner in the race to build a better battery, Nio’s battery-as-a-service (BaaS) program gives the company a distinct advantage. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) – MSFT stock is down in the last 30 days, but that just looks like a buy-the-dip opportunity. Fresh off the launch of a new Xbox gaming console in November 2020, Microsoft will launch the latest version of Windows on June 24, 2021. And after the pandemic saw a surge in the use and the publicity for Microsoft Teams, the company is firing on all cylinders. Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) – This small biotech briefly surged on news that it is attempting to get a Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin, approved for use in the United States. However, OCGN stock is falling along with cases of the virus as investors are realizing that the current vaccine surplus creates long odds of that happening. Ford (NYSE:F) - For long-suffering Ford investors, the phrase “it’s about time” comes to mind. Ford was at the tip of the spear when it came to being all in on electrification. But a pivot like that is not something that a company can speak into assistance, and there have been obstacles along the way. But with this time really appearing to be different, it’s a good time to buy F stock. Tilray (NYSE:TLRY) – Tilray is now the largest cannabis producer, and TLRY stock is getting a lift after completing its merger with Aphria. But with legalization in the United States looking to take longer than many expected, investors are at a decision point with a sector that remains one of the most volatile, and hardest for investors to read. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Like Apple, AMZN stock has been trading sideways despite the fact that the tech giant continues to post strong growth numbers. A new CEO along with its recent absorption of MGM Films will be among the many things that will keep the stock top of mind for many investors. They’ll be sure to contemplate that as they wait for the packages that they ordered from Amazon to arrive on their doorstep.

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target AMC Entertainment (AMC) 0.9 $51.49 -6.5% N/A -2.40 Hold $4.67 Tesla (TSLA) 1.4 $608.23 +0.8% N/A 608.23 Hold $445.46 Ocugen (OCGN) 1.3 $9.82 -3.2% N/A -31.68 Buy $8.38 Ford Motor (F) 2.1 $15.57 -0.4% N/A 15.73 Hold $13.28 Amazon.com (AMZN) 1.9 $3,286.56 +0.7% N/A 62.54 Buy $4,188.37 Apple (AAPL) 2.3 $127.09 +0.3% 0.69% 28.53 Buy $147.40 Palantir Technologies (PLTR) 1.2 $24.46 +0.3% N/A 128.74 Hold $20.75

