Free Trial
→ Jeff Bezos’s Terrifying New Technology (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)

Utilities Stocks Are Powering Up: XLU on the Verge of a Breakout

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
July 24, 2024
Wind turbines at sunset

Key Points

  • The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund is up nearly 12% YTD, consolidating in a bullish wedge just under 3% from its 52-week high.
  • Top holdings NextEra Energy, Southern Company, and Duke Energy show bullish formations, with earnings reports fast approaching.
  • With rising political and economic uncertainty, the defensive utilities sector could attract investors seeking stability.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Southern

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Today

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund stock logo
XLUXLU 90-day performance
Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund
$70.28
-0.44 (-0.62%)
(As of 07/23/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$54.77
$72.90
Dividend Yield
2.93%
Assets Under Management
$14.91 billion
Add to Watchlist

In the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) world, the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund NYSE: XLU demonstrates a notable bullish setup. The XLU is now up almost 12% year-to-date, consolidating in a bullish wedge just under 3% away from its 52-week high and trading above all major moving averages. 

As sector rotation runs rampant, the technical perspective suggests that this sector might be poised to benefit. If the XLU can break out and hold over last week's range and high, an initial target move towards $72 is plausible, with further momentum reaching its 52-week highs near $73. 

With growing uncertainty surrounding political and economic developments, particularly concerning future rate cuts, the utilities sector's defensive nature might attract investors seeking stability amidst market volatility.

Understanding the XLU

The XLU aims to track the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index's Utilities Select Sector, comprising companies from electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers, and gas utilities. The fund employs a passive investment approach to mirror the index's investment performance. 

The ETF primarily focuses on U.S. exposure, with 100% of its assets currently allocated domestically. Within its subindustry exposure, Electric Utilities account for 58.6%, while Multi-Utilities comprise 26.4%.

The sector ETF's top three holdings all present bullish formations from a technical analysis perspective, which bodes well for the ETF and the sector as a whole. However, earnings are just around the corner for the sector's major players, so investors will need to react accordingly, as the events might influence the sector's overall direction.


Sector Influence: NextEra Energy's Earnings as a Potential Catalyst

NextEra Energy Today

NextEra Energy, Inc. stock logo
NEENEE 90-day performance
NextEra Energy
$72.12
-0.78 (-1.07%)
(As of 07/23/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$47.15
$80.47
Dividend Yield
2.86%
P/E Ratio
19.65
Price Target
$77.79
Add to Watchlist

NextEra Energy NYSE: NEE, the largest holding at 13.8%, is on the most upgraded stocks list with a Moderate Buy rating based on 15 analyst ratings. The stock has a 2.82% dividend yield and has been consolidating for several months. 

Momentum on a higher timeframe is to the upside, with the stock up over 18% YTD and outperforming the benchmark. NEE last reported earnings on April 23, 2024, with an EPS of $0.91, beating the consensus estimate by $0.11. Quarterly revenue was $5.73 billion, down 14.7% year-over-year, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. The consensus EPS forecast for the upcoming quarter is $0.93. Earnings are scheduled for July 24, potentially catalyzing a breakout above $75, which could influence the sector's direction and momentum.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Price Chart for Wednesday, July, 24, 2024

Southern Company's Strong Upside Momentum and 52-Week Highs

Southern Today

The Southern Company stock logo
SOSO 90-day performance
Southern
$81.35
-0.50 (-0.61%)
(As of 07/23/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$61.56
$82.84
Dividend Yield
3.54%
P/E Ratio
21.02
Price Target
$76.50
Add to Watchlist

Southern Company NYSE: SO, the ETF's second-largest holding at 8.03%, has a Hold rating based on 13 analyst ratings. The company has projected earnings growth of 7.25% for the full year and will report its next earnings on August 1. SO last announced its earnings on May 2, 2024, with an EPS of $1.03, beating the consensus estimate by $0.13. Quarterly revenue was $6.65 billion, up 2.6% year-over-year, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. 

The consensus EPS forecast for the upcoming quarter is $0.93. In earnings, SO has strong upside momentum, with the stock trading at 52-week highs after breaking out of a lengthy consolidation eight trading sessions ago.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Price Chart for Wednesday, July, 24, 2024

Trading Near 52-Week Highs: Duke Energy's Trend

Duke Energy Today

Duke Energy Co. stock logo
DUKDUK 90-day performance
Duke Energy
$107.12
-0.42 (-0.39%)
(As of 07/23/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$83.06
$108.59
Dividend Yield
3.83%
P/E Ratio
26.91
Price Target
$102.58
Add to Watchlist

Duke Energy NYSE: DUK, the third-largest holding with a 7.73% weighting, has a market capitalization of $82.9 billion and an impressive dividend yield of 3.81%, with a Moderate Buy rating based on 11 analyst ratings. 

YTD, the stock has slightly underperformed the above two, with shares up just under 11%. However, DUK is trading near its 52-week highs and in a solid uptrend, consolidating at its 5-day SMA. DUK will report its earnings on August 6. Previously, DUK released its earnings results on May 7, 2024, with an EPS of $1.44, beating the consensus estimate by $0.05. Quarterly revenue was $7.67 billion, up 5.4% year-over-year, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. The consensus EPS forecast for the upcoming quarter is $0.95.

Duke Energy Co. (DUK) Price Chart for Wednesday, July, 24, 2024

→ Jeff Bezos Next Trillion Dollar Bet (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Southern right now?

Before you consider Southern, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Southern wasn't on the list.

While Southern currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Own Before the 2024 Election Cover
7 Stocks to Own Before the 2024 Election

Looking to avoid the hassle of mudslinging, volatility, and uncertainty? You'd need to be out of the market, which isn’t viable. So where should investors put their money? Find out with this report.

Get This Free Report
Ryan Hasson
About The Author

Ryan Hasson

Contributing Author

Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Learn More about Ryan Hasson
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU)N/A$70.28-0.6%2.93%23.76N/AN/A
NextEra Energy (NEE)
4.6594 of 5 stars
4.66 / 5 stars		$72.12-1.1%2.86%19.65Moderate Buy$77.79
Duke Energy (DUK)
4.0067 of 5 stars
4.01 / 5 stars		$107.12-0.4%3.83%26.91Moderate Buy$102.58
Southern (SO)
4.8097 of 5 stars
4.81 / 5 stars		$81.35-0.6%3.54%21.02Hold$76.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
New Government Policy to Wipe Out Seniors Wealth
Don't wait until it's too late. The digital dollar is nearing the end of its trial period, and the window of o...
Oasis Gold | Sponsored
How to Invest In Growth Stocks
The stock market has been growing since the New York Stock Exchange opened its doors in 1817. Sometimes, a sto...
MarketBeat
24/7 Automated Profits in Crypto
What if you could make consistent daily profits in crypto with minimal effort? Beyond trading lies a vast w...
Crypto Swap Profits | Sponsored
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio
Did you know the S&P 500 as we know it today does not look anything close to what it looked like 30 years ...
MarketBeat
Biden Pushing To Replace The Dollar With a Digital Coin, Control Currency.
Donald Trump once again sounded the alarm against Fed-controlled digital currencies (CBDCs). If these plans...
Monetary Gold | Sponsored
7 Housing Stocks to Buy Regardless of Interest Rate Changes
According to the Bankrate survey of large lenders, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Robotics Stock Rockets on NVIDIA Investment
How to Trade After Hours Like a Pro
Opportunities Arise as Stock Market Rotates from Big Tech

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines