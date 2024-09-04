3 Bargain-Priced Growth Stocks for Fall 2024

While market volatility may initially unsettle investors, it presents an opportunity to capitalize on discounted investment prospects. While the current bull market has favored some sectors, it hasn't been universally beneficial, leaving a trail of high-quality growth stocks facing significant price declines. Economic concerns, including a potential slowdown in the U.S. economy and the Bank of Japan's recent interest rate hike, have added fuel to this market turbulence. However, for those with a long-term investment horizon, this volatility presents a chance to uncover hidden gems poised for significant future growth.

Unearthing Growth in a Volatile Market

"Buying the dip" is a cornerstone of value investing. It involves capitalizing on market downturns by acquiring assets when their prices are temporarily depressed. The strategy's success hinges on conducting a thorough fundamental analysis, focusing on companies with strong financial performance, sustainable business models, and clear pathways for future growth.

Diversification is another crucial element of a successful investment strategy. Spreading investments across various sectors helps to mitigate risk and ensures that a downturn in one industry won't cripple an entire portfolio. Furthermore, investors should always align their investment choices with their financial goals and risk tolerance. High-growth stocks often come with higher volatility, so understanding your comfort level with risk is essential.

Pfizer: Charting a Course for Growth Beyond the Pandemic

Pfizer NYSE: PFE has experienced a share price decline of approximately 20% from its 52-week high, largely due to the market's fixation on dwindling COVID-19 vaccine sales.

Pfizer NYSE: PFE has experienced a share price decline of approximately 20% from its 52-week high, largely due to the market's fixation on dwindling COVID-19 vaccine sales. However, this short-sighted perspective overlooks the company's vast and diversified portfolio. Pfizer already possesses a strong lineup of market-leading oncology drugs, vaccines, and immunology treatments, a position further fortified by its strategic $43 billion acquisition of Seagen.

This acquisition is anticipated to add eight potentially new in-demand drugs to Pfizer's portfolio by 2030. Pfizer's commitment to innovation is undeniable, as evidenced by the fact that it has received more FDA drug approvals than any other pharmaceutical company in the past year.

Despite declining first-half 2024 profits to approximately $3.1 billion, Pfizer remains profitable, and its revenue growth is back on track. Second-quarter 2024 revenue exceeded $13 billion, marking a 3% operational increase year-over-year. More importantly, revenue excluding COVID-19 products experienced a significant 14% surge, underscoring the strength and resilience of Pfizer's core business.

Key products such as the Vyndaqel family (Vyndaqel, Vyndamax, Vynmac) and Nurtec ODT/Vydura have delivered exceptional performance, with revenues increasing by 71% and 44% year-over-year.

Pfizer has a solid financial foundation, holding approximately $7 billion in cash reserves and offering an impressive 5.89% dividend yield based on its forward annual dividend rate of $1.68 per share. The company's strong fundamentals, market-leading products, and promising pipeline of new drugs strongly suggest that the current share price undervalues its long-term growth potential. Pfizer’s analyst community agrees and has rated Pfizer’s stock a Moderate Buy with a potential upside of around 20%.

PayPal: Payment Processing Poised for a Rebound

PayPal NASDAQ: PYPL remains dominant in the global online payment processing market, commanding approximately 40% market share.

PayPal NASDAQ: PYPL remains dominant in the global online payment processing market, commanding approximately 40% market share. Despite a recent resurgence in PayPal’s stock price, rising approximately 16% over the past month, PayPal still trades approximately 77% below its all-time high of $308.53 in July of 2021. This significant discount can be attributed to the company's challenges after reaching peak performance during the pandemic, including increased competition and a slowdown in e-commerce growth.

However, PayPal's Q2 2024 financials signal a potential rebound. PayPal’s earnings report revealed that the company delivered strong revenue growth, reaching $7.9 billion, an 8% year-over-year increase, and maintained profitability with operating income reaching $1.3 billion, a 17% year-over-year increase. Total payment volume expanded by 11% to nearly $417 billion, underscoring the continued wide usage of PayPal's platform.

Importantly, key metrics reveal that PayPal is effectively driving user engagement, evidenced by an 11% year-over-year increase in payment transactions per active account. The company's growth is underscored by its cash flow generation of $1.5 billion in operating cash flow and $1.4 billion in free cash flow during the second quarter of 2024. This strong financial performance showcases the company's ability to effectively monetize user activity and translate it into tangible financial success.

While PayPal does carry a debt load of $12 billion, it also boasts over $18 billion in cash and investments, reflecting robust financial health. The company's ability to expand revenue while maintaining profitability and strong cash flow generation positions it as a compelling rebound play in the technology sector. As PayPal continues to grow and innovate, the current stock price below its pandemic highs may present an attractive entry point for investors seeking long-term growth.

SoFi: High Growth and High Risk

SoFi NASDAQ: SOFI is a disruptive force in the financial services sector, aiming to become the go-to platform for millennials seeking a comprehensive and convenient financial experience.

SoFi NASDAQ: SOFI is a disruptive force in the financial services sector, aiming to become the go-to platform for millennials seeking a comprehensive and convenient financial experience. The company's digital-first approach and expansive suite of products, encompassing personal finance, investing, lending, and insurance, are designed to meet the evolving needs of this tech-savvy generation.

SoFi's rapid growth is undeniable. The company achieved an impressive $2.24 billion in revenue over the past year. SoFi’s analyst community projects an annual earnings growth rate of over 50%, highlighting its potential for significant future profitability. However, the company's current financial performance requires investor caution. Despite recent profitability in Q1 and Q2 2024, with net income reaching $88 million and $17.4 million, respectively, SoFi's financial performance remains volatile after reporting a substantial net loss of $320 million in fiscal year 2022. This recent swing toward profitability demonstrates progress, but investors should remain cautious and keep up to date with SoFi’s news headlines as the company continues to execute its strategic vision.

The allure of investing in SoFi lies in its potential to capture a substantial share of the millennial market with its innovative, all-encompassing platform. If successful, the rewards for early investors could be substantial. However, the risks, particularly those associated with its current financial vulnerability, are equally significant.

Seizing Fall Opportunities

Investing in the stock market during periods of volatility requires a discerning eye for value and a commitment to long-term growth. While Pfizer, PayPal, and SoFi operate in distinct sectors, they share the common thread of being potentially undervalued companies poised for future success. Ultimately, informed investment decisions hinge on a thorough understanding of each company’s fundamentals, competitive landscape, and potential for future growth.

The current market climate, marked by volatility and uncertainty, provides a unique chance for investors to unearth these potentially lucrative opportunities. By embracing a strategic, long-term perspective, investors can leverage market fluctuations to their advantage and position themselves for financial success.

