3 Computer Vision Stocks for Long-Term Gains From AI

Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Chris Markoch
April 16, 2024
Photo of office building with Ambarella logo

Key Points

  • Ambarella is a pure play on computer vision and is expected to thrive over the next three years.
  • Symbotic is advancing computer vision to help its robots automate warehouses. 
  • Airship AI leverages computer vision for security purposes and has a growing market.  
Computer vision is central to edge computing and AI. Computer vision encompasses numerous optic-based inputs that computers can use to gather information. Optical inputs generate data continuously in high volume, so they are critical to the edge of computing, and the future of AI and the industry is well-positioned for gains. Names like NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA, Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT, and Oracle NYSE: ORCL are seeing tremendous growth now, but once the infrastructure is in place and the apps are built, the next wave of AI will begin. That wave will include the widening use of IoT and connected devices based on technology developed by these companies. 

Ambarella is a pure Play on Edge-AI Computer Vision Applications

Ambarella NASDAQ: AMBA strives to be the NVIDIA of computer vision by focusing on low-power, high-efficiency computer vision platforms based on their proprietary chips, chipsets, and SoCs. The company struggles with traction now, but end-market normalization is in play, and growth should return soon without the impact of AI. 

With the impact of AI, Ambarella's computer vision technology should come into increasing demand from a widening number of end markets. Its semiconductor technology and software platform help computers track objects and predict motion in a 3-D environment. This technology applies to all forms of autonomous machines, including self-driving vehicles. 

Ambarella isn't a buy because of the outlook for this quarter or even this year but for next year and the year after. Amberella's struggles are expected to continue this year, but analysts are forecasting a pivot back to growth by the end of the year. Revenue is expected to accelerate sharply next year as end-market normalization turns into a tailwind and AI begins to impact the CV market. 

Analysts have trimmed their targets but continue to rate the stock at Moderate Buy with a 55% upside at the consensus. The most recent activity tracked by Marketbeat.com is two price target revisions to above the consensus price that points to a bottoming of sentiment. Assuming the Q1 report aligns with the current outlook, Ambarella shares could begin to rebound soon. The Q1 report is due at the end of May. 

amba stock chart for MarketBeat

Symbotic is Buiding Tomorrow's Robots Today

Symbotic NASDAQ: SYM is developing technology to automate warehouses and revolutionize life planetwide. That’s because its computer vision and automation technology applies to all forms of robotics and is advancing rapidly. The Computer Vision lab focuses on several technologies, including LIDAR and binocular vision, so its robots can see in detail and accurately. 


Symbotic is a Buy now because it is implementing its technology today. The company's revenue is growing double-digit, and high-profile clients like Walmart NYSE: WMT and Target NYSE: TGT support it, rolling the platform out across their networks. Revenue growth will likely be sustained at a double-digit pace because of a deal signed last year. Symbotic is working on GreenBox, a warehouse-automation-as-a-service business expected to unlock billions in untapped revenue. Analysts rate the stock as a Moderate Buy and see it advancing 32% at the consensus, with the consensus trending higher. 

sym stock chart for MarketBeat

Government Contracts validate Airship AI

Airship AI NASDAQ: AISP is a fledgling AI startup with a validated business leveraging computer vision for security purposes. Its AI-powered video surveillance and monitoring technologies are used by the US government and at least one other country to track border security. The company's revenue is small now but on track to snowball, and the market is paying attention. Price action in this stock perked up when the US announced a second contract from a US government agency earlier this year and accelerated to record highs when a third major contract, with Singapore, was announced. 

No analysts tracked by MarketBeat rate this stock yet, but that will likely change this year. The company forecasts triple-digit revenue growth and may easily exceed that forecast. Like Palantir, its AI capabilities are in demand by governments but also valuable for the private sector. The opportunity for investors is that AAirshipAI'splatform is an add-on, integrating with existing surveillance systems, and the $64 billion market is growing at a 10% CAGR. 

aisp stock chart for MarketBeat

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Walmart (WMT)
4.5375 of 5 stars		$59.93-0.3%1.38%31.32Moderate Buy$61.60
Target (TGT)
4.9515 of 5 stars		$165.01-0.7%2.67%18.48Moderate Buy$182.04
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.5263 of 5 stars		$413.64-2.0%0.73%37.40Moderate Buy$430.52
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.6654 of 5 stars		$860.01-2.5%0.02%72.03Moderate Buy$926.30
Oracle (ORCL)
4.7441 of 5 stars		$119.88-1.0%1.33%31.63Moderate Buy$130.76
Airship AI (AISP)
0 of 5 stars		$9.00+13.1%N/AN/AN/A
Ambarella (AMBA)
2.2633 of 5 stars		$45.59-1.3%N/A-10.75Moderate Buy$71.75
Symbotic (SYM)
2.8409 of 5 stars		$40.61-4.5%N/A-150.41Moderate Buy$54.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

  • tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Experience

Thomas Hughes has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2019.

Areas of Expertise

Technical analysis, the S&P 500; retail, consumer, consumer staples, dividends, high-yield, small caps, technology, economic data, oil, cryptocurrencies

Education

Associate of Arts in Culinary Technology

Past Experience

Market watcher, trader and investor for numerous websites. Founded Passive Market Intelligence LLC to provide market research insights. 

