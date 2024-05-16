Free Trial

5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions

Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Don Miller
May 16, 2024

robotics stocks

Key Points

  • Recent major AI advancements, like ChatGPT, have accelerated the automation adoption process for robotics.
  • Global robotics investment is set to surge, presenting a potentially lucrative investment opportunity.
  • Key players like Emerson Electric, Medtronic, Caterpillar, Teradyne, and Zebra Technologies are pioneering innovative solutions in robotics and automation.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Teradyne

Since the mid-1900s, modern robotics has captivated our collective imagination. The prospect of machines performing tasks once exclusive to humans is both thrilling and, for some, a bit disturbing.

Nevertheless, robotics' true purpose is to enhance human productivity by automating mundane and repetitive tasks, thereby freeing us to engage in more meaningful activities. Recent breakthroughs in technologies such as generative AI, exemplified by services like ChatGPT, have accelerated the adoption of automation significantly within various industries. 

Various predictions and estimates indicate a substantial increase in global robotics investment. Goldman Sachs recently predicted that the global market for just humanoid robots could reach $38 billion by 2035. This growth suggests that investing in robotics stocks could be a savvy financial move in the near future.

So, let’s take a closer look at five companies that are not just leading the charge but also pushing the boundaries with their innovative robotic solutions in their respective sectors. 

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Today

Emerson Electric Co. stock logo
EMREMR 90-day performance
Emerson Electric
$114.84
+0.49 (+0.43%)
(As of 05/15/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$76.94
$116.76
Dividend Yield
1.83%
P/E Ratio
6.14
Price Target
$120.56
Add to Watchlist
Emerson Electric NYSE: EMR is a global technology and software company that offers a range of solutions for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets across the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

The company is involved in robotics primarily through its Discrete Automation segment, which provides programmable automation control systems and electric linear motion solutions. These technologies are integral to robotic operations, enhancing precision and efficiency in industrial applications. Additionally, the AspenTech segment contributes by offering asset optimization software, which helps industrial manufacturers design, operate, and maintain robotic and automated systems for improved performance.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Price Chart for Thursday, May, 16, 2024

Medtronic PLC

Medtronic Today

Medtronic plc stock logo
MDTMDT 90-day performance
Medtronic
$84.72
+0.42 (+0.50%)
(As of 05/15/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$68.84
$91.00
Dividend Yield
3.26%
P/E Ratio
26.98
Price Target
$94.91
Add to Watchlist
Medtronic NYSE: MDT is a leading global medical technology company that develops and manufactures devices to improve patient outcomes. Its diverse portfolio includes products for cardiac and vascular health, spinal and biologics, diabetes management, and neuromodulation.


MDT is involved with robotics primarily through its development of robotic-assisted surgical technologies. These innovations enhance precision and outcomes in minimally invasive procedures, aligning with Medtronic’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology to improve patient care and operational efficiency.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Price Chart for Thursday, May, 16, 2024

Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar Today

Caterpillar Inc. stock logo
CATCAT 90-day performance
Caterpillar
$360.04
+1.86 (+0.52%)
(As of 05/15/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$205.60
$382.01
Dividend Yield
1.44%
P/E Ratio
16.25
Price Target
$323.35
Add to Watchlist
Caterpillar NYSE: CAT, a Fortune 500 company that needs no introduction, is pushing the boundaries with robotics through its investment in advanced technologies to enhance productivity and reduce costs. The company integrates automation and robotics into its machinery, improving efficiency in construction and mining operations. This commitment to innovation positions Caterpillar well for long-term growth, bolstered by its strong balance sheet and ongoing investments in research and development.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Price Chart for Thursday, May, 16, 2024

Teradyne, Inc.

Teradyne Today

Teradyne, Inc. stock logo
TERTER 90-day performance
Teradyne
$131.95
+4.84 (+3.81%)
(As of 05/15/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$81.07
$132.65
Dividend Yield
0.36%
P/E Ratio
50.17
Price Target
$117.83
Add to Watchlist
Teradyne NASDAQ: TER designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products globally. The company provides collaborative robotic arms, autonomous mobile robots, and advanced robotic control software, serving manufacturing, logistics, and industrial customers. These innovative robotic solutions enhance productivity and efficiency, making Teradyne a key player in the automation and robotics market.

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Price Chart for Thursday, May, 16, 2024

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Today

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF stock logo
ROBOROBO 90-day performance
ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF
$57.65
+0.58 (+1.02%)
(As of 05/15/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$45.42
$60.29
Dividend Yield
0.05%
Assets Under Management
$1.30 billion
Add to Watchlist
The ETF NYSE: ROBO focuses on stocks in the robotics and automation sectors. Managed by ROBO Global and launched on October 22, 2013, it tracks a global index of companies engaged in these innovative industries, employing a tiered weighting strategy for its portfolio.

ROBO’s top holdings include prominent companies such as Teradyne, Zebra Technologies, Intuitive Surgical, and Rockwell Automation. This diversified approach allows investors to gain exposure to the rapidly growing robotics and automation markets, leveraging the performance of leading firms in these fields.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (ROBO) Price Chart for Thursday, May, 16, 2024

Should you invest $1,000 in Teradyne right now?

Before you consider Teradyne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradyne wasn't on the list.

While Teradyne currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income Cover
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Rockwell Automation (ROK)
4.9357 of 5 stars		$275.23+1.6%1.82%26.90Hold$307.93
Medtronic (MDT)
4.5727 of 5 stars		$84.72+0.5%3.26%26.98Hold$94.91
ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (ROBO)N/A$57.65+1.0%N/A28.27N/AN/A
Caterpillar (CAT)
4.6348 of 5 stars		$360.04+0.5%1.44%16.25Hold$323.35
Teradyne (TER)
4.8833 of 5 stars		$131.95+3.8%0.36%50.17Hold$117.83
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Ryan Hasson

About Ryan Hasson

  • Ry.has7@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Experience

Ryan Hasson has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2023.

Areas of Expertise

Equity research and analysis, technical analysis and price action, market sentiment and underlying themes, risk management and trading psychology

Education

Bachelor of Commerce in Financial Management

Past Experience

Equities trader, Kershner Trading Group, business analysis consultant, SMB Capital

Zoom International: Business Analysis Consultant.

More From MarketBeat
Red Alert: Your Money's Disappearance Act - Banks' Greed Unleashed!
from Priority Gold
7 Stocks from Companies That Can't Stop Talking About AI
from MarketBeat
The #1 Biotech Stock to Watch in 2024 is Attacking Viruses in a Unique Way
from Smallcaps Daily
The 7 Best Electric Vehicle Stocks That Aren't Tesla
from MarketBeat
WATCH: The Truth About Inflation
from Birch Gold
20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement
from MarketBeat
Trump’s “Tax Free” Retirement Strategy
from Gold Safe Exchange
7 dividend stocks with double-digit growth rates to boot
from MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

April CPI Update: Slight Cooling in Inflation
April CPI Update: Slight Cooling in Inflation
Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
Lucid’s Stock Price Still in Reverse
Lucid’s Stock Price Still in Reverse
Roblox Reality Check: Why the Metaverse Isn’t Saving the Stock!
Roblox Reality Check: Why the Metaverse Isn't Saving the Stock!
Search Headlines: