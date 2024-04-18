QQQ   425.15 (-0.16%)
AAPL   166.87 (-0.67%)
MSFT   408.09 (-0.91%)
META   507.69 (+2.74%)
GOOGL   156.11 (+0.41%)
AMZN   180.91 (-0.20%)
TSLA   150.03 (-3.49%)
NVDA   852.97 (+1.50%)
AMD   155.37 (+0.88%)
NIO   4.03 (+3.07%)
BABA   69.06 (+0.35%)
T   16.19 (+0.43%)
F   12.05 (+0.08%)
MU   112.80 (-3.03%)
GE   155.65 (-0.01%)
CGC   7.94 (+22.34%)
DIS   113.37 (+0.38%)
AMC   2.91 (-2.35%)
PFE   25.29 (-0.51%)
PYPL   62.38 (-1.39%)
XOM   118.64 (+0.01%)
Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis

Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Don Miller
April 18, 2024

Key Points

  • PepsiCo is the world's 2nd largest consumer staple company and is still growing. 
  • Cash flow is solid, and free cash flow is sufficient to sustain growth and pay dividends. 
  • Analysts' sentiment is warming, and the group sees the market rising by at least 10% by the end of the year. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than PepsiCo

Should you invest $1,000 in PepsiCo right now?

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Growth stocks offer a lot of bang for your buck, and we've got the next upcoming superstars to strongly consider for your portfolio.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Mondelez International (MDLZ)
4.2509 of 5 stars		$66.89+0.6%2.54%18.43Buy$80.89
Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
4.4753 of 5 stars		$30.84-0.1%2.79%19.90Moderate Buy$36.45
Coca-Cola (KO)
4.166 of 5 stars		$58.74+0.4%3.30%23.69Moderate Buy$67.18
General Mills (GIS)
4.2014 of 5 stars		$68.92+0.6%3.42%15.81Hold$72.18
Kraft Heinz (KHC)
3.6561 of 5 stars		$36.79-0.3%4.35%15.93Hold$40.71
PepsiCo (PEP)
4.1159 of 5 stars		$170.90+0.8%2.96%26.01Moderate Buy$186.92
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

  • tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Experience

Thomas Hughes has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2019.

Areas of Expertise

Technical analysis, the S&P 500; retail, consumer, consumer staples, dividends, high-yield, small caps, technology, economic data, oil, cryptocurrencies

Education

Associate of Arts in Culinary Technology

Past Experience

Market watcher, trader and investor for numerous websites. Founded Passive Market Intelligence LLC to provide market research insights. 

