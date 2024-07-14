Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar

The defense industry stands as a cornerstone of global security, and its importance continues to grow with rising geopolitical complexities. As governments worldwide prioritize national defense and allocate significant budgets to bolster military capabilities, the defense sector presents multiple compelling investment opportunities.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Factors Shaping the Defense Landscape

Several factors are contributing to the positive outlook for the defense sector. Geopolitical instability, marked by regional conflicts and renewed great power competition, drives demand for advanced military equipment and technology. This heightened need for security translates into increased defense spending by governments worldwide, creating a favorable environment for defense contractors.

Furthermore, rapid technological advancements in areas like hypersonics, directed energy weapons, autonomous systems, and space-based platforms are opening new frontiers in warfare, driving innovation, and creating new revenue streams for companies at the forefront of these developments.

Lockheed Martin Corporation: The Industry Titan

Lockheed Martin Today LMT Lockheed Martin $463.73 +3.35 (+0.73%) 52-Week Range $393.77 ▼ $479.50 Dividend Yield 2.72% P/E Ratio 16.97 Price Target $485.40 Add to Watchlist

Lockheed Martin NYSE: LMT dominates the global defense market as the world's largest defense contractor. The company boasts a sprawling portfolio of products and services, ranging from fighter jets and helicopters to missile defense systems and advanced technologies. Lockheed Martin's long-standing relationships with governments worldwide, particularly the United States, provide a stable foundation for its business.

Lockheed Martin’s earnings report for the first quarter of 2024 revealed net sales reaching $17.2 billion, a 14% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This growth was driven by strong performance across its various business segments, particularly Aeronautics, which saw a 9% increase in sales thanks to the F-35 program and classified programs. Despite reporting lower net earnings of $1.5 billion, or $6.39 earnings per share (EPS), compared to $1.7 billion, or $6.61 EPS, in the same period last year, Lockheed Martin reaffirmed its 2024 financial outlook.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Payments Dividend Yield 2.72% Annual Dividend $12.60 Dividend Increase Track Record 21 Years Annualized 3-Year Dividend Growth 7.43% Dividend Payout Ratio 46.10% Next Dividend Payment Sep. 27 See Full Details

Lockheed Martin is committed to investing in cutting-edge technologies to maintain its competitive advantage. The company is heavily involved in developing hypersonic weapons, which travel at speeds exceeding Mach 5 and possess maneuverability capabilities that make them difficult to intercept. Additionally, Lockheed Martin is engaged in directed energy weapons research, exploring technologies like lasers that offer precise targeting and a deep magazine depth. These investments in advanced technologies demonstrate the company's dedication to staying ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving defense landscape.

Based on Lockheed Martin’s analyst community’s consensus price of $485.40, there is currently a 5% projected upside for Lockheed Martin’s stock. With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.90 and a dividend yield of 2.73%, Lockheed Martin remains an attractive option for investors seeking stability and growth. The company's strong backlog of orders, diverse portfolio, and commitment to innovation contribute to its appeal as a long-term investment in the defense sector.

Northrop Grumman Corporation: A Leader in Next-Generation Warfare

Northrop Grumman Today NOC Northrop Grumman $432.24 +0.22 (+0.05%) 52-Week Range $414.56 ▼ $496.89 Dividend Yield 1.91% P/E Ratio 30.23 Price Target $510.36 Add to Watchlist

Northrop Grumman NYSE: NOC distinguishes itself through its expertise in autonomous systems and cybersecurity, areas crucial to modern warfare. As militaries worldwide increasingly rely on unmanned systems for intelligence gathering, surveillance, and even combat operations, Northrop Grumman is well-positioned to capitalize on this growing market. The company's portfolio includes cutting-edge drones, autonomous platforms, and sophisticated control systems designed for the future of warfare. Additionally, Northrop Grumman is a recognized leader in cybersecurity, providing advanced solutions to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive data from cyber threats.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Payments Dividend Yield 1.91% Annual Dividend $8.24 Dividend Increase Track Record 20 Years Annualized 3-Year Dividend Growth 8.99% Dividend Payout Ratio 57.62% Recent Dividend Payment Jun. 12 See Full Details

Northrop Grumman’s earnings report for the first quarter of 2024 showcased a solid financial performance, with sales rising 9% to $10.1 billion in the same period in 2023. This growth was driven by higher sales across all four of its sectors, especially Aeronautics Systems, which experienced an 18% increase. Northrop Grumman also reported a 13% increase in operating income and a 15% increase in diluted earnings per share to $6.32. These results highlight the company's ability to leverage its technological edge and capitalize on the growing demand for its products and services.

According to analysts, Northrop Grumman's stock price has room to appreciate, with a projected 18% upside and a consensus stock price of $510.36. Northrop Grumman has a P/E ratio of 30.57, and its dividend yield is 1.89%. While its dividend yield may be slightly lower than Lockheed Martin's, its strong growth prospects and focus on next-generation technologies make it a compelling option for growth-oriented investors seeking exposure to the defense sector.

General Dynamics Corporation: Diversification with Steady Income Potential

General Dynamics Today GD General Dynamics $283.89 -0.26 (-0.09%) 52-Week Range $212.58 ▼ $302.75 Dividend Yield 2.00% P/E Ratio 23.16 Price Target $305.56 Add to Watchlist

General Dynamics NYSE: GD sets itself apart through its diverse portfolio, which encompasses a wide range of defense platforms and technologies. The company's offerings include submarines, tanks, armored vehicles, munitions, and business jets, providing balanced exposure to various defense market segments. This diversification strategy mitigates risks associated with over-reliance on a single product line or customer base.

General Dynamics' Marine Systems division is a leading builder of nuclear-powered submarines, a critical component of naval power projection. Its Combat Systems division produces the renowned Abrams main battle tank and other armored vehicles essential for ground warfare. The company's Aerospace segment manufactures Gulfstream business jets, catering to a diverse clientele, including corporations, governments, and high-net-worth individuals.

General Dynamics Dividend Payments Dividend Yield 2.00% Annual Dividend $5.68 Dividend Increase Track Record 33 Years Annualized 3-Year Dividend Growth 6.51% Dividend Payout Ratio 46.33% Next Dividend Payment Aug. 9 See Full Details

One key attraction for investors considering General Dynamics’ stock is its consistent dividend payment history. General Dynamics’ dividend has a 33-year track record of returning value to shareholders, making it an attractive option for income-seeking investors.

General Dynamics’ earnings report for the first quarter of 2024 showcased a revenue increase of 8.6% to $10.7 billion. This growth was fueled by a solid performance across its segments, including a 25% jump in Combat Systems revenue, driven by higher demand for munitions and the production ramp-up for the Army's new light tank program. Operating earnings witnessed a 10.4% increase to $1 billion, while diluted earnings per share climbed by 9.1% to $2.88.

Comparative Analysis and Investor Considerations

When comparing these three defense giants, several factors warrant consideration. With its unparalleled size and dominance in key areas like fighter jets, Lockheed Martin offers investors stability and a proven track record of success. Their involvement in cutting-edge technologies like hypersonics further strengthens their long-term growth potential. On the other hand, Northrop Grumman presents a more growth-oriented opportunity, capitalizing on the increasing importance of autonomous systems, cybersecurity, and space technology in modern warfare. Last but not least, with its diversified portfolio and consistent dividend payments, General Dynamics appeals to investors seeking a more balanced approach with steady income potential.

The Future of Defense Investing

The global defense industry is poised for sustained growth in the coming years, driven by persistent geopolitical tensions, increased military spending, and rapid technological advancements. These factors create a compelling investment case for companies operating in this sector.

However, as with any investment decision, thorough research, due diligence, and a clear understanding of investment goals are crucial before investing in these defense stocks. Investors should closely monitor geopolitical developments, defense budgets, and technological advancements to assess the long-term prospects of the defense sector and make informed investment decisions.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here