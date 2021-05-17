 Skip to main content
NASDAQ:LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Forecast, Price & News

$311.30
-3.35 (-1.06 %)
(As of 05/17/2021 01:45 PM ET)
Today's Range
$309.29
$314.65
50-Day Range
$298.75
$342.90
52-Week Range
$234.01
$399.90
Volume20,780 shs
Average Volume1.37 million shs
Market Capitalization$40.58 billion
P/E Ratio73.08
Dividend YieldN/A
Beta1.22
Lululemon Athletica logo

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits. It also provides fitness-related accessories. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; temporary locations, including seasonal stores; and license and supply arrangements, as well as directly to consumer through mobile apps, and lululemon.com e-commerce website. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 521 company-operated stores under the lululemon brand in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand, Germany, South Korea, Singapore, France, Malaysia, Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Headlines

$0.90 EPS Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter
$0.90 EPS Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter
May 16, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Battle of the Workout Brands: Will Athleta Become a Bigger Retailer than Lululemon?
Battle of the Workout Brands: Will Athleta Become a Bigger Retailer than Lululemon?
May 12, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Is Lululemon Athletica Inc.s (NASDAQ:LULU) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?
Is Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LULU) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?
May 10, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Why Shares Of NIKE And Lululemon Are Trading Higher Today
Why Shares Of NIKE And Lululemon Are Trading Higher Today
May 7, 2021 |  benzinga.com
3 Stocks for a Reopening Boom
3 Stocks for a Reopening Boom
May 6, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Was The Smart Money Right About Lululemon Athletica (LULU)?
Was The Smart Money Right About Lululemon Athletica (LULU)?
May 4, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Lululemon Athletica Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued
Lululemon Athletica Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued
May 4, 2021 |  uk.finance.yahoo.com
Lululemons The Mirror at-home workout device is discounted by $150 right now
Lululemon's The Mirror at-home workout device is discounted by $150 right now
April 29, 2021 |  usatoday.com
Why Is Lululemon (LULU) Up 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
Why Is Lululemon (LULU) Up 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
April 29, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance
April 28, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange NASDAQ
Industry Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials
Sub-IndustryN/A
SectorConsumer Discretionary
Current SymbolNASDAQ:LULU
Previous Symbol
CUSIPN/A
CIK1397187
Webwww.lululemon.com
Phone(604) 732-6124
Employees25,000
Year Founded1998

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales$3.98 billion
Price / Sales10.20
Cash Flow$5.48 per share
Price / Cash Flow56.84
Book Value$14.98 per share
Price / Book20.78

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)$4.93
Net Income$645.60 million
Net Margins13.69%
Return on Equity28.89%
Return on Assets16.88%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity RatioN/A
Current Ratio2.19
Quick Ratio1.14

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E Ratio73.08
Forward P/E Ratio68.12
P/E Growth4.2

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares130,368,000
Market Cap$40.58 billion
Next Earnings Date6/10/2021 (Estimated)
OptionableOptionable

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Frequently Asked Questions

Is Lululemon Athletica a buy right now?

31 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Lululemon Athletica in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 hold ratings, 20 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should "buy" Lululemon Athletica stock.
View analyst ratings for Lululemon Athletica or view top-rated stocks.

What stocks does MarketBeat like better than Lululemon Athletica?

Wall Street analysts have given Lululemon Athletica a "Buy" rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat's past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Lululemon Athletica wasn't one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.
View MarketBeat's top stock picks here.

Are investors shorting Lululemon Athletica?

Lululemon Athletica saw a decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
View Lululemon Athletica's Short Interest.

When is Lululemon Athletica's next earnings date?

Lululemon Athletica is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Thursday, June 10th 2021.
View our earnings forecast for Lululemon Athletica.

How were Lululemon Athletica's earnings last quarter?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) posted its earnings results on Monday, March, 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The apparel retailer had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a trailing twelve-month return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS.
View Lululemon Athletica's earnings history.

How has Lululemon Athletica's stock been impacted by COVID-19 (Coronavirus)?

Lululemon Athletica's stock was trading at $193.74 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LULU shares have increased by 61.2% and is now trading at $312.35.
View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

What guidance has Lululemon Athletica issued on next quarter's earnings?

Lululemon Athletica issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday, April, 27th. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.860-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.54 million.

What price target have analysts set for LULU?

31 brokers have issued twelve-month target prices for Lululemon Athletica's stock. Their forecasts range from $275.00 to $500.00. On average, they expect Lululemon Athletica's stock price to reach $385.35 in the next year. This suggests a possible upside of 23.4% from the stock's current price.
View analysts' price targets for Lululemon Athletica or view top-rated stocks among Wall Street analysts.

Who are Lululemon Athletica's key executives?

Lululemon Athletica's management team includes the following people:
  • Mr. Calvin McDonald, CEO & Director (Age 49, Pay $4.59M) (LinkedIn Profile)
  • Ms. Meghan Frank, Chief Financial Officer (Age 44, Pay $831.88k)
  • Ms. Celeste Burgoyne, Pres of Americas & Global Guest Innovation (Age 47, Pay $1.25M) (LinkedIn Profile)
  • Ms. Michelle Choe, Chief Product Officer (Age 52, Pay $1.41M)
  • Ms. Nicole Neuburger, Chief Brand Officer (Age 39, Pay $1.36M)
  • Ms. Julie Averill, Exec. VP & CTO (Age 50)
  • Mr. Howard Brett Tubin, VP of Investor Relations
  • Ms. Shannon Higginson, Sr. VP, Gen. Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer
  • Allison Reid, VP of Corp. Communications
  • Ms. Susan Gelinas, Sr. VP of People & Culture

What is Calvin McDonald's approval rating as Lululemon Athletica's CEO?

532 employees have rated Lululemon Athletica CEO Calvin McDonald on Glassdoor.com. Calvin McDonald has an approval rating of 96% among Lululemon Athletica's employees. This puts Calvin McDonald in the top 30% of approval ratings compared to other CEOs of publicly-traded companies.

Who are some of Lululemon Athletica's key competitors?

Some companies that are related to Lululemon Athletica include Li Ning (LNNGY), Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), Under Armour (UAA), Gildan Activewear (GIL), Columbia Sportswear (COLM), Carter's (CRI), Canada Goose (GOOS), G-III Apparel Group (GIII), Superior Group of Companies (SGC), Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH), Ever-Glory International Group (EVK), Sequential Brands Group (SQBG), Simon Worldwide (SWWI), Centric Brands (CTRCQ) and Blue (BLHI).
View all of LULU's competitors.

What other stocks do shareholders of Lululemon Athletica own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Lululemon Athletica investors own include NVIDIA (NVDA), Alibaba Group (BABA), Netflix (NFLX), Tesla (TSLA), salesforce.com (CRM), PayPal (PYPL), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), The Walt Disney (DIS), Square (SQ) and Adobe (ADBE).

What is Lululemon Athletica's stock symbol?

Lululemon Athletica trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "LULU."

Who are Lululemon Athletica's major shareholders?

Lululemon Athletica's stock is owned by many different institutional and retail investors. Top institutional shareholders include BlackRock Inc. (6.03%), Jennison Associates LLC (4.29%), WCM Investment Management LLC (4.12%), Geode Capital Management LLC (1.12%), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (1.04%) and Brown Advisory Inc. (0.93%). Company insiders that own Lululemon Athletica stock include Calvin Mcdonald, Celeste Burgoyne, David M Mussafer, Dennis J Wilson, Michelle Sun Choe and Stuart Haselden.
View institutional ownership trends for Lululemon Athletica.

Which institutional investors are selling Lululemon Athletica stock?

LULU stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Jennison Associates LLC, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Lord Abbett & CO. LLC, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA, Alliancebernstein L.P., Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd., Allianz Asset Management GmbH, and Calamos Advisors LLC. Company insiders that have sold Lululemon Athletica company stock in the last year include Calvin Mcdonald, Celeste Burgoyne, and Michelle Sun Choe.
View insider buying and selling activity for Lululemon Athletica or view top insider-selling stocks.

Which institutional investors are buying Lululemon Athletica stock?

LULU stock was bought by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, Renaissance Technologies LLC, Manning & Napier Group LLC, Winslow Capital Management LLC, WCM Investment Management LLC, Tran Capital Management L.P., Sei Investments Co., and Franklin Resources Inc..
View insider buying and selling activity for Lululemon Athletica or or view top insider-buying stocks.

How do I buy shares of Lululemon Athletica?

Shares of LULU can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.
Compare Top Brokerages Here.

What is Lululemon Athletica's stock price today?

One share of LULU stock can currently be purchased for approximately $312.35.

How much money does Lululemon Athletica make?

Lululemon Athletica has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion and generates $3.98 billion in revenue each year. The apparel retailer earns $645.60 million in net income (profit) each year or $4.93 on an earnings per share basis.

How many employees does Lululemon Athletica have?

Lululemon Athletica employs 25,000 workers across the globe.

Does Lululemon Athletica have any subsidiaries?

The following companies are subsidiares of Lululemon Athletica: MIRROR.

When was Lululemon Athletica founded?

Lululemon Athletica was founded in 1998.

What is Lululemon Athletica's official website?

The official website for Lululemon Athletica is www.lululemon.com.

Where are Lululemon Athletica's headquarters?

Lululemon Athletica is headquartered at 1818 CORNWALL AVENUE, VANCOUVER A1, V6J 1C7.

How can I contact Lululemon Athletica?

Lululemon Athletica's mailing address is 1818 CORNWALL AVENUE, VANCOUVER A1, V6J 1C7. The apparel retailer can be reached via phone at (604) 732-6124 or via email at [email protected]


