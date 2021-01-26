S&P 500   3,855.36
DOW   30,960.00
QQQ   328.11
3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
Under Biden, China faces renewed trade pressure
Shell buys European electric car charging firm ubitricity
Smaller investors face down hedge funds, as GameStop soars
It’s Time to Buy Ford (NYSE: F) Stock as a EV Play
The Latest: Moderna will test booster dose for virus variant
3 Growing Small-Cap Banks For Dividend-Growth Investors
NYSE:VIPS

Vipshop Stock Forecast, Price & News

$29.08
-0.33 (-1.12 %)
(As of 01/25/2021 12:00 AM ET)
Today's Range
$28.34
Now: $29.08
$30.23
50-Day Range
$24.65
MA: $27.34
$30.01
52-Week Range
$11.53
Now: $29.08
$30.88
Volume4.07 million shs
Average Volume6.83 million shs
Market Capitalization$19.42 billion
P/E Ratio27.96
Dividend YieldN/A
Beta0.81
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It also provides handbags, which comprise purses, satchels, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sportswear, sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, swimming, and other sporting activities; and consumer electronic products, including computers, cell phones, digital cameras, and home appliances. In addition, the company offers skin care and cosmetic products, such as cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreens, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics; and home furnishings comprising bed and bath products, home decors, dining and tabletop items, and small household appliances. Further, it provides designer apparel, footwear, and accessories; and snacks and health supplements, and occasion-based gifts; and Internet finance services, which comprise consumer and supplier financing, and microcredit. The company offers its branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through its internet website and cellular phone application. Additionally, it offers warehousing, logistics, product procurement, research and development, technology development, and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.
MarketRank

Overall MarketRank

1.46 out of 5 stars

Computer And Technology Sector

327th out of 1,501 stocks

Catalog & Mail-Order Houses Industry

8th out of 30 stocks

Analyst Opinion: 1.3Community Rank: 2.7Dividend Strength: 0.0Insider Behavior: 0.8Valuation: 2.5 5 -4 -3 -2 -1 -

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange NYSE
Industry Catalog & mail-order houses
Sub-IndustryN/A
SectorComputer and Technology
Current SymbolNYSE:VIPS
Previous Symbol
CUSIPN/A
CIK1529192
Webwww.vip.com
Phone86-20-2233-0000
Employees58,702
Year FoundedN/A

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio0.01
Current Ratio1.08
Quick Ratio0.79

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E Ratio27.96
Forward P/E Ratio27.43
P/E GrowthN/A

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales$13.36 billion
Price / Sales1.45
Cash Flow$1.15 per share
Price / Cash Flow25.19
Book Value$4.79 per share
Price / Book6.07

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)$0.92
Net Income$576.98 million
Net Margins5.16%
Return on Equity19.76%
Return on Assets9.85%

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares667,670,000
Market Cap$19.42 billion
Next Earnings Date3/4/2021 (Estimated)
OptionableOptionable
$29.08
-0.33 (-1.12 %)
(As of 01/25/2021 12:00 AM ET)
30 days | 90 days | 365 days | Advanced Chart

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Frequently Asked Questions

How has Vipshop's stock been impacted by COVID-19 (Coronavirus)?

Vipshop's stock was trading at $16.13 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VIPS stock has increased by 80.3% and is now trading at $29.08.
View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

Is Vipshop a buy right now?

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Vipshop in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should "buy" Vipshop stock.
View analyst ratings for Vipshop or view MarketBeat's top 5 stock picks.

What stocks does MarketBeat like better than Vipshop?

Wall Street analysts have given Vipshop a "Buy" rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat's past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Vipshop wasn't one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.
View MarketBeat's top stock picks here.

What is Eric Shen's approval rating as Vipshop's CEO?

11 employees have rated Vipshop CEO Eric Shen on Glassdoor.com. Eric Shen has an approval rating of 85% among Vipshop's employees.

When is Vipshop's next earnings date?

Vipshop is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Thursday, March 4th 2021.
View our earnings forecast for Vipshop.

How were Vipshop's earnings last quarter?

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November, 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The technology company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a trailing twelve-month return on equity of 19.76%. Vipshop's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share.
View Vipshop's earnings history.

What guidance has Vipshop issued on next quarter's earnings?

Vipshop issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020 Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday, November, 13th. The company provided EPS guidance of for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.963-5.184 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.96 billion.

What price target have analysts set for VIPS?

11 equities research analysts have issued twelve-month target prices for Vipshop's shares. Their forecasts range from $13.00 to $29.00. On average, they expect Vipshop's stock price to reach $22.06 in the next year. This suggests that the stock has a possible downside of 24.1%.
View analysts' price targets for Vipshop or view Wall Street analyst' top-rated stocks.

Who are some of Vipshop's key competitors?

Some companies that are related to Vipshop include Chewy (CHWY), Wayfair (W), CDW (CDW), Stitch Fix (SFIX), Ozon (OZON), Qurate Retail (QRTEA), Jumia Technologies (JMIA), Insight Enterprises (NSIT), Overstock.com (OSTK), Revolve Group (RVLV), Baozun (BZUN), PC Connection (CNXN), LightInTheBox (LITB), Ruhnn (RUHN) and Blue Apron (APRN).
View all of VIPS's competitors.

What other stocks do shareholders of Vipshop own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Vipshop investors own include Alibaba Group (BABA), NVIDIA (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX), Baidu (BIDU), JD.com (JD), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Twitter (TWTR), Square (SQ) and The Walt Disney (DIS).

Who are Vipshop's key executives?

Vipshop's management team includes the following people:
  • Mr. Ya Shen, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO (Age 49)
  • Mr. Xiaobo Hong, Co-Founder, Vice Chairman & COO (Age 48)
  • Mr. David Cui, Chief Financial Officer (Age 51)
  • Ms. Jessie Fan, Head Of Investor Relations
  • Mr. Yizhi Tang, Sr. VP of Logistics (Age 46)
  • Mr. Tsun-Ming Kao, Chief Technology Officer (Age 54)
  • Mr. Pengjun Lu, Co-Chief Technology Officer (Age 39)
  • Ms. Mei Chuan Hung, Sr. Consultant (Age 52)
  • Mr. Jing Jiang, Sr. Corp. Advisor (Age 50)

What is Vipshop's stock symbol?

Vipshop trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "VIPS."

Who are Vipshop's major shareholders?

Vipshop's stock is owned by many different retail and institutional investors. Top institutional investors include Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. (0.24%), DNB Asset Management AS (0.04%), TB Alternative Assets Ltd. (0.02%), E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. (0.02%), Confluence Investment Management LLC (0.00%) and Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd (0.00%).

Which institutional investors are selling Vipshop stock?

VIPS stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including TB Alternative Assets Ltd., Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A., DNB Asset Management AS, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd., OLD National Bancorp IN, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc., and Confluence Investment Management LLC.

Which institutional investors are buying Vipshop stock?

VIPS stock was acquired by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Hexavest Inc., IFP Advisors Inc, and Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd.

How do I buy shares of Vipshop?

Shares of VIPS can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.

What is Vipshop's stock price today?

One share of VIPS stock can currently be purchased for approximately $29.08.

How big of a company is Vipshop?

Vipshop has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion and generates $13.36 billion in revenue each year. The technology company earns $576.98 million in net income (profit) each year or $0.92 on an earnings per share basis. Vipshop employs 58,702 workers across the globe.

What is Vipshop's official website?

The official website for Vipshop is www.vip.com.

How can I contact Vipshop?

Vipshop's mailing address is No. 20 Huahai Street Liwan district, Guangzhou F4, 510370. The technology company can be reached via phone at 86-20-2233-0000 or via email at [email protected]

This page was last updated on 1/26/2021 by MarketBeat.com Staff
